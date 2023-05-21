Manchester City are putting themselves in an 'unnecessary situation' and should be doing everything they can to keep midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gundogan's £140,000-a-week contract expires at the end of the season and the City captain has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish champions Barcelona.

Manchester City news - Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan has been in imperious form during the final stages of the season - as has been the case during the past two title campaigns for City - with Pep Guardiola's side in pursuit of a historic treble.

The German international has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games, although he did miss a penalty against Leeds United, putting City within touching distance of a third straight Premier League title.

Despite his performances, Gundogan could leave the Etihad this summer after seven years with the club. Barcelona are 'confident' of securing the player's services on a free transfer, although Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Saturday that City will offer him a deal. As it stands, a one-year extension in line with the club's policy may not be enough to keep the 32-year-old with longer contracts on offer elsewhere.

What has Jones said about City and Gundogan?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "You would think that they would pretty much do anything to keep him because the influence that he has in big games, and in big situations, is just outstanding. By not offering the conditions he wants and having to find that new player, you're putting yourself in a bit of an unnecessary situation. I've seen it talked about that they just want to give him a one-year contract rather than a two-year contract."

Should City be doing everything in their power to keep Gundogan?

City are in the envious position of being able to comfortably cope with the loss of any player in their squad aside from Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. Gundogan, despite his recent heroics, is no exception and it is sensible squad management not to offer a player of his age, and with his injury history, a longer contract.

That being said, Gundogan's performances this season do indicate that he probably does have at least two more world-class seasons in him and his leadership and experience are invaluable. City don't need to do everything to keep Gundogan, but they probably should - as long as his mind isn't made up about leaving.