Manchester City will not entertain Bayern Munich's absurd and ludicrous plan to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The German giants could be about to make the sort of proposal that would be laughed off at the Etihad as they look to bring a new striker to the Allianz Arena.

Man City transfer news — Julian Alvarez

According to Sport Bild, Bayern are interested in signing Alvarez. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is thought to be their main target for the No.9 position, but the outlet claims that they are ready to turn to the 23-year-old if they cannot land the England captain.

Alvarez only recently put pen to paper on a new deal at City after impressing in his debut season in England.

In total, he played 49 games and scored 17 goals, as per Transfermarkt. It was an extremely successful campaign for the Argentine, who won the treble with the Citizens and the World Cup with Argentina.

Alvarez is currently valued at around £85m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Dean Jones said about Julian Alvarez, Bayern Munich and Man City?

Sport Bild's report claims that Bayern want to sign Alvarez on a loan deal, which sounds ridiculous given the Argentina international's importance to City. It is a move that will simply not happen in this transfer window, according to Jones.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Julian Alvarez is not available at all in this window, so if Bayern do come knocking, they will be wasting their time. It has been a strange approach from Bayern when shopping in the Premier League this summer.

"They have gone after Declan Rice, who was simply not interested at any point, and they are spending a lot of time going after Harry Kane — who is very unlikely to go at the sums of money they are trying to offer. And now they are considering Alvarez, one of City’s most exciting emerging talents, as a loan signing because they can’t do the Kane deal.

"City are very clear about how highly they rate Alvarez and after his breakthrough last season, they expect even bigger things. It’s not just the goal threat he brings, it is the understanding of Pep Guardiola’s vision and his ability to bring the team unit together and connect things up. His football IQ is extremely high and there is no way the club would risk letting him leave at this stage of his career.

"There is no other player like him in the City squad and he is going to become more important to the team model year-on-year."

What next for Man City?

On top of making it clear to Bayern that Alvarez is not on the market, City will try to complete the signing of RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and sell a few players as they go through their to-do list.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the European champions are hopeful of landing the Croatian this summer, while Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that Aymeric Laporte is one name that could leave the Etihad before the transfer window closes.