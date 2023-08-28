Manchester City have 'asked about' the availability of Florian Wirtz, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT how likely a deal is to take place.

Wirtz is believed to be one of the best young talents in European football and the Blues are said to be asking about the German international's services.

Manchester City transfer news - Florian Wirtz

How do you improve a treble-winning side? That was the question put in front of Pep Guardiola this summer after his City side brought home the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies last season.

So far they've done a pretty decent job, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku all brought in for a combined price of £150 million.

As for departures, three key men from the treble win have been let go, with Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte both packing their bags for Saudi Arabia, whereas former captain Ilkay Gundogan left on a free transfer for Barcelona.

However, with just one week of the window left, there are suggestions that Guardiola and Co. will look to add even more firepower to their squad.

It was reported by Football Transfers last week that City had a keen interest in the services of Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz, with a move likely to cost at least £69 million.

And in the latest update from transfer guru Romano, it's revealed how likely City signing Wirtz this summer is likely to be.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Florian Wirtz and Manchester City?

When asked about the potential of Wirtz signing for the Manchester-based outfit, Romano admitted City were interested but warned a deal was unlikely to be secured.

That's because it's believed Wirtz is keen to stay in the Bundesliga ahead of a home European Championships next summer, where he'll be hoping to play a starring role for Germany.

On the 20-year-old, Romano said: “This is the same feeling they had when they asked about information about Wirtz, because he is another player they really like but Bayer Leverkusen has no intention to sell him.

“The idea at Bayer Leverkusen is to keep the player in the Euros in Germany 2024 and then maybe sell the player after the Euros with different value, so that's the situation.”

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

While Wirtz may be one for another time, it does look as if City are going to add to their midfield ranks.

That's according to Romano himself, who told his 18.4 million Twitter followers that Matheus Nunes was closing in on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

It's claimed by the Italian journalist that a bid of £51 million has been offered to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are mulling over the terms of the deal.

Romano reports that personal terms between City and Nunes were agreed days ago, with the Portuguese midfielder keen to secure a transfer to the Premier League champions.

Nunes wasn't involved in Wolves' weekend win over Everton due to suspension, with the general consensus that the former Sporting man has played his final game for the club starting to grow.