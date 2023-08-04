Manchester City star Joao Cancelo is expected to leave the club this summer, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealing his likely destination to GIVEMESPORT.

Cancelo has been featuring in City's pre-season fixtures, but it's expected the fullback will depart the club before next month's deadline.

Manchester City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

After a lull in proceedings at the Etihad Stadium, it finally looks as if City's transfer window is about to explode into life.

That's because Josko Gvardiol, a long-time target for the Blues, is on the verge of completing a move to the Premier League champions for a reported £78 million.

It comes after months of tough negotiations between City and RB Leipzig, with the former agreeing a deal that won't see them pay any add-ons down the line.

The transfer now means Pep Guardiola's side will need to offload some of their defensive options in order to avoid having a bloated squad next season.

One of those being tipped with a move away from the Etihad Stadium is Cancelo, who is deemed somewhat of a castaway in the City set-up.

The Portuguese star spent the second half of last season out on loan at Bayern Munich, having been shipped out in the January transfer window, following a rumoured bust up with Guardiola.

And now, it looks as if Cancelo is set for a City exit once and for all.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Joao Cancelo and Manchester City?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Cancelo's future, Italian journalist Galetti revealed Cancelo looks as if he could be Barcelona-bound, after manager Xavi made him a priority signing.

On the 29-year-old, Galetti said: "On paper Arsenal are still interested, but without important exits in this in that role, the incoming side of the market for the Gunners can be considered completed.

"Barcelona remain attentive on the Portuguese player and I'm told the Spanish club put Cancelo at the top of their list is a new possible right back.

"Xavi appreciates him a lot, and the first contact has been made between the two clubs and Xavi is pushing for him."

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

Away from Cancelo, it appears another defender could be on the move away from City this summer, with Aymeric Laporte tipped to depart the club.

It's reported by BBC Sport that Gvardiol's arrival will likely trigger Laporte's exit, as the treble-winners look to cut down their defensive options.

Elsewhere, the search for a Riyad Mahrez replacement rumbles on, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise being considered as a potential option, as per The Athletic.

The French under-21 international could command a fee up to £50 million, despite currently being sidelined with a nasty hamstring injury.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Olise was ready for the step-up to a big club and would go onto be a useful member of the City squad.

Alternativley, Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Jeremy Doku was another player being considered as a possible Mahrez replacement this summer.