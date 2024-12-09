Manchester City’s hearing for their 115 breaches of Premier League financial rules has concluded, Mail Online’s Mike Keegan has reported. The report has suggested that a three-man panel are now expected to thoroughly review all evidence before delivering a verdict in the coming months.

In what has been labelled ‘The Trial of the Century’ between the four-in-a-row champions and the Premier League, all final arguments were heard on Friday, bringing an end to the hearing, as the case takes one step closer to finally being finished.

Pep Guardiola and the east Manchester club's higher-ups have been accused of 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, while they are also under fire for failing to co-operate with the aforementioned investigation.

The aforementioned charges largely relate to a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018, with the defending champions accused of various alleged rule breaches. The club, however, strongly deny all charges and believe they are clear of any wrongdoing.

As previously reported by Mail Online, there is a high chance that, should an agreement not be reached, either party would be tempted to launch an appeal if the momentous battle doesn’t conclude in their favour. And as a result, should that be the case and the case prolongs even longer, a final decision may be expected at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between 2009 and 2018, the period in which they are alleged to have broken FFP rules, Manchester City won the Premier League on three occasions.

In the event that Manchester City are found to be guilty, there is reportedly no end to their repercussions as huge financial penalties, a possible points deduction and even the prospect of relegation down the English football pyramid are within the realms of possibility.

When questioned whether he'd stay in charge if his side were relegated on the back of the case, Catalan native Guardiola – who recently put pen to paper on a two-year extension – said: “You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment, we are innocent until guilt is proved.