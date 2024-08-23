Manchester City are thought to be in the market for Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi as the transfer window ticks down to its final week - and speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the move could be a possibility, though the Hoops are likely to be tough to deal with given that there is little time to bring in a replacement.

Kyogo joined Celtic three years ago, and instantly hit the ground running in his first season for the club with 20 goals in all competitions. A superb 34 goals followed that in just 50 games back in the 2022-23 season, and whilst he wasn't quite as prolific last season under Brendan Rodgers Kyogo remains one of their key assets.

However, a move to City would be tough to turn down with major English honours and a wage hike being huge incentives and that deal is set to be one to follow in the coming days.

Kyogo Has Been Linked With Man City

He could make a shock move in the final week of the window

With City having sanctioned a club-record sale for Julian Alvarez to join Atletico Madrid, they need a backup striker for Erling Haaland. With those types of players being relatively tough to come by at this stage in the window, they could be forced to look into a cheaper market.

Kyogo Furuhashi's Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 14 2nd Assists 5 =4th Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Match rating 6.83 14th

And with that in mind, Kyogo has been touted with a move. Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Premier League champions in each of the last four seasons will decide whether they want to make a move for the Japanese talisman, though no decision has been made on the player just yet.

However, Romano has stated that the move remains a possibility despite Celtic playing hardball over the forward, who has been described as "outstanding".

Romano: Kyogo to City 'A Possibility'

The striker could be a solid replacement option for Julian Alvarez

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning (23 August), Romano admitted that a move for the Japan star could be on the cards, though it wouldn't come cheap with Celtic likely to be difficult negotiators. He said:

"There is a possibility, it depends on Manchester City, basically. "I think, obviously, Celtic are not making Manchester City's life easy with this story because they want to keep the player. But for the player, it's a big opportunity. "So now City have to decide whether they want to find that kind of player experience, or if they want to go for a young talent. This is the internal discussion, but that could still be a possibility."

Kyogo Would be a Hugely Underrated City Signing

The striker suits the Premier League champions' style of play

Many may turn their noses up at Kyogo joining City, but the forward is a quintessential Pep Guardiola forward who would definitely surprise a few if he was to make the move to Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyogo has made 21 caps for Japan's national team, scoring five goals

In terms of off-the-ball movement, the Japanese forward is second to none and the space that he garners for himself with superb timing is unparalleled. He always seems to find a chance from nothing for the Hoops, but that isn't due to luck, with his poaching nature being of great use to teams who dominate their divisions.

Celtic and City boast a similar dominance in their retrospective leagues in terms of possession and time spent in the opponent's final third, and so Kyogo will already be adept at finding those gaps for creative stars such as Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne to seek him out with the ball - and as a backup to Haaland, he could be the ideal foil for the Norwegian.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-08-24.