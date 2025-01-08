Manchester City are in talks with Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush about a January transfer and are working to seal an agreement with the player, GIVEMESPORT sources have been told.

The reigning Premier League champions have had a terrible season so far by their own lofty standards and manager Pep Guardiola is currently on the worst run of results in his entire managerial career with just three wins in the last 15 games in all competitions.

That run, plus a host of injury problems suffered throughout the campaign, have seen the club look towards the transfer market this month in order to bolster their squad and Marmoush has now emerged as the priority target for the Citizens.

Sources: Man City Eyeing Marmoush

No talks with Marmoush held yet

After seeing Julian Alvarez leave the club for Atletico Madrid in the summer without replacing him, Guardiola has seen his attacking options limited this season with Phil Foden out of sorts, Kevin De Bruyne suffering with injuries and Savinho taking his time to adapt to the Premier League.

That has seen the forward position identified as a priority for the winter window and Marmoush is now the club's top target for the window as he is seen as someone who can fill the void of the World Cup winner due to his goal threat.

The Egyptian has had a stunning season with Frankfurt with 18 goals and 11 assists in all competitions from 24 appearances, which has seen him labelled as "one of Europe's best forwards", and City are working on reaching a full agreement with the player to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

There is no agreement yet with the 25-year-old forward and GIVEMESPORT sources insist there have been no club-to-club negotiations so far, but talks are ongoing with the player. Should they find an agreement with Marmoush, City will proceed with a formal bid.

Frankfurt remain reluctant to sell their star man as they look to secure Champions League football for next season themselves, but are likely to be persuaded to sell should City make a bid in the region of £50m this month.

GIVEMESPORT sources also revealed that City are also pressing ahead with a move to sign defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens this month ahead of Tottenham and Newcastle, showing that Guardiola is intent on strengthening the squad before the end of the month.

