Erling Haaland is one of the most physically imposing strikers in world football, but he hasn't always been built this way.

Indeed, while the Manchester City striker is the Premier League's archetypal forward and has taken to the league like a duck to water, his impressive strength stems from putting in the hard yards over a number of years.

Since his early days as a teenager at the likes of Molde and Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland has transformed his body, which has led him to become a truly formidable force.

Though, naturally, part of this process is down to his body maturing and general growth, the Norwegian's difference in physique is still noticeable and explicit enough to make clear that he's made a conscious effort to bulk up.

Haaand's insane body transformation

By scrolling back through Haaland's Instagram page, it's evident just how much his body has changed over the years.

An image of the striker with his shirt off after FC Salzburg's game against Liverpool at Anfield in 2019, shows a then-teenage Haaland in great shape, but far less muscular than he is now.

What Haaland looked like before body transformation

Comparatively, a picture of the forward on holiday in Spain back in 2021 shows just how ripped he's become.

Similarly, shortly after joining Manchester City, the forward posted an image of himself chilling in a swimming pool, where his physique change was clear for all to see.

What Haaland looked like after body transformation

Speaking on how such a transformation came about, Haaland told talkSPORT: “If you look at my body, if you look at my legs, you will see that I have changed a lot.

“I have become a real man. I have become faster. That is one of the most important things. I have gone from 86 kilos to 94, but it is not a beer belly, it is about gross muscle mass. I take great care of what I eat.”

Haaland's daily routine and diet

On his latest documentary – 'Haaland: The Big Decision', the Norwegian revealed exactly how he looks after himself and remains in shape.

It turns out that the striker consumes chunks of heart and liver provided by his butcher – certainly not your average diet.

“I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important," he said. "People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald’s?

“Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver.”

Addressing his daily routine, Haaland added: “The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes — it is good for circadian rhythm.

“I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body."