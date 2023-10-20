Highlights Rodri's return to Premier League action this weekend will alleviate concerns about Manchester City's midfield, but the squad design flaw has been exposed.

City will reconsider signing a midfielder, as they did last summer when they considered players like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Kalvin Phillips' future at City is uncertain, and sources suggest he may leave in the next transfer window. West Ham, Fulham, Everton and Newcastle all like him.

Any panic around Manchester City’s midfield cracks will start to fade when Rodri returns to Premier League action this weekend, yet a flaw in the squad design has now been exposed and next year will bring an attempt at further evolution.

City will look again at signing a top-end midfielder and Joshua Kimmich will continue to be linked as their No.1 target.

The future of Kalvin Phillips, who cost City £42m according to Sky Sports, has been uncertain for some time and sources now believe the writing is on the wall. His focus on making the England Euro 2024 squad will remain, yet the likelihood is that the next transfer window is not one that can pass without him leaving.

Phillips will make decision on future at end of 2023

Sources close to Phillips state he will wait until December before making a firm decision on that exit but West Ham United remain interested, though not to the same level they were earlier in the year, while Fulham and Everton - who could land their next Gareth Barry in Phillips as presenter Benj Winstanley told GMS - could both open up as potential opportunities. And Newcastle United are the most exciting option now on the cards as they face up to a potential ban from football for star midfield player Sandro Tonali.

If Newcastle continue to do well and chase down big guns for a Champions League spot, it remains to be seen whether City would be willing to loan them such a player that would help them address a serious issue.

But City have an eye on strengthening their own squad and that continues into 2024. The likes of Phillips, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic could not cover up the blatant absence of Rodri in recent weeks and how he brings the team’s system together. As one source described during the three-game domestic rut, there has been a lack of “City nous” in the centre of the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan’s departure combined with the absence of Kevin de Bruyne and half-fit versions of John Stones and Bernardo Silva compounded the problem.

Manchester City seriously considered signing an additional premium midfield player last summer and the prospect of revisiting that idea is now becoming very real. That is not to say Nunes and Kovacic are not proving to be satisfactory, because insiders say they are happy with traits being shown.

Yet there is scope for at least one more premium asset to come into the set-up. The struggle will be finding a way to make it work this season - as opportunities in January seem bleak.

Man City believe Declan Rice would have joined them over Arsenal

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice were both genuine targets and sources have indicated to GMS that there remains a belief at the club that, had City fronted enough cash in the summer, Rice would have chosen City over Arsenal. Instead they decided they could not go above £90million to sign him.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed Jeremy Doku (Rennes) £55.5m All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

We will never know for sure if that rings true but with the champions now reeling from that defeat to the Gunners last time out, it is time to bounce back on the pitch and also revisit the shortlist of candidates for midfield signings.

Kimmich of Bayern Munich is genuinely admired and reports suggest he would be top of the list if City could nab him in January. The problem? Bayern’s will to sell is not there as sources in Germany are indicating that Kimmich, who is currently earning £327k-a-week at the Bundesliga champions according to Capology, is not for sale this season.

That could be a different case at the end of the season - especially if Bayern sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham - but it is a case of ‘wait and see’. Current suggestions say Fulham will not do business until the summer. But the prospect of signing Kimmich next summer is a potential option.

Guardiola also has alternative Kimmich targets

To consider other names that could crop up, Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa is a player that City have tracked since earlier problems with a work permit restricted him from playing for them between 2017 and 2019. Again though, January is seen as almost impossible.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, 33, is out of contract in 2024 and is a former player of Guardiola from their Bayern Munich days together. The rumour is being played down yet is one to look out for resurfacing at the end of the season.

But Kimmich is the top target in terms of finding the perfect fit for this City side and as soon as an opportunity arises, expect City to push for the move.