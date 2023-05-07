Ilkay Gundogan has been defended by football fans for his team talk before Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Gundogan, who was appointed Man City’s captain for the 2022-23 season following Fernandinho’s exit, attempted to fire up his teammates with a pre-match speech on the Etihad Stadium pitch.

The German midfielder then led by example once the game got underway, scoring two goals inside the opening half-hour for the Premier League title favourites.

He had a golden opportunity to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot late on but fluffed his lines, much to Pep Guardiola’s anger.

The Man City boss demanded to know why top scorer Erling Haaland didn’t take the spot-kick. He substituted Gundogan for Rodri shortly afterwards.

"First he [Guardiola] showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me," Gundogan told reporters, per BBC Sport. "It is what it is in the end.

"The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me. I was confident to score. I can't even remember if the keeper saved it or it was the post?”

Guardiola added: "The game is not over. “It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK.

"But at 2-0? At 2-0, especially in England, it is never over.

"Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it. I want the player who is the taker, because they have more routine and a specialism. He has maybe taken 10 or 11 penalties and he had the feeling - Gundogan does not have that right now.

"I admire the fact Gundogan wanted the responsibility to take the penalty - that is the best value in a player - but normally the taker is the taker, and Erling had to take it because he is our specialist.”

Video: Gundogan's team talk before Man City 2-1 Leeds

Gundogan has received some stick for his pre-match team talk, which you can watch here:

However, plenty of other football fans have leapt to the midfielder’s defence, pointing out that players don’t need to shout and scream in order to get their messages across.

