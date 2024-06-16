Highlights Manchester City are reportedly keen on Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

The Bundesliga giants want to extend the 21-year-old’s contract

A number of other clubs in England are also keen on the youngster

Manchester City are reportedly a big fan of Germany and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, but securing his signature will be no easy feat for the Premier League champions.

Following their 2023/24 title win, which was an unprecedented fourth in a row, Pep Guardiola is now looking to strengthen his already star-studded squad even further. With the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal breathing down their necks, City will be looking to make it five consecutive titles next term.

City already have plenty of attacking talent in their ranks, including the likes of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Even so, they will hope to strengthen further with the acquisition of one of Europe’s top talents.

City Big Admirers of Musiala

Bayern have no desire to sell this summer

Musiala has emerged as a possible target for City this summer, but it will not be easy to acquire him from the Bundesliga club. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens are "big fans" of the player and are keeping a watchful eye over his situation in Germany.

However, Romano also wrote in his Daily Briefing that other clubs in England are also monitoring him and there will be plenty of competition for his signature. Bayern, though, have no desire to sell their star player and are actively pushing to extend his contract in Bavaria.

If they were to lose Musiala, who has been described as a 'magician', it would present plenty of problems for Bayern, according to the report. The club already have a significant task ahead of them to reclaim the title from last season’s winners Bayer Leverkusen, who had an unprecedented invincible league campaign.

Jamal Musiala 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich Stat Appearances 38 Goals 12 Assists 8 Minutes played 2,860

It is unlikely there will be any movement on Musiala’s future in the immediate future as Germany kicked off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign on Friday. Musiala was on the scoresheet in their 5-1 win over Scotland and is expected to be a key component in Julian Nagelsmann’s team throughout the tournament in Germany. The hosts will be looking to win their first Euro title since 1996.

City to ‘Hijack’ Real Madrid Move

Both clubs are interested in Franco Mastantuono

Elsewhere, Manchester City are preparing to hijack Real Madrid’s move for River Plate’s Franco Mastantuono, according to reports in Spain.

Outlet SPORT claim the 16-year-old Argentina international is attracting interest from clubs in Europe, despite a £45million release clause in his contract. Real Madrid had been heavily linked with the player, but the Spanish outlet are now reporting that City may look to hijack the move.

Mastantuono has risen in stature throughout this year following his promotion to River Plate’s senior side. He now has 18 appearances under his belt, as well as two goals and an assist under his belt.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.