Manchester City will be "in the mix" to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ilkay Gündoğan is out of contract at the end of the season, and Sheth has suggested that Bellingham could arrive at the Etihad as a replacement for the Germany international.

Man City transfer news — Jude Bellingham

Sheth recently hinted in a chat with GIVEMESPORT that Pep Guardiola could use Erling Haaland to try and lure his former Dortmund team-mate to City.

It'll also take a huge transfer fee to bring Bellingham to the Etihad in the summer, with The Telegraph claiming that the 19-year-old is going to cost in excess of £115m.

That valuation has seen Liverpool drop out of the race to sign him, so that's one less suitor City have to worry about.

Whether the Citizens are ready to pay that amount of money themselves, though, remains to be seen.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jude Bellingham, Ilkay Gündoğan and Man City?

Whether Gündoğan stays at the Etihad or not, Sheth expects City to be in for Bellingham in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "They'll be in the mix and I'm sure that they will be interested in bringing him in. Ilkay Gündoğan, the captain of Manchester City, he is out of contract in the summer. Now if he wasn't to sign a new contract, I'm sure Manchester City will want to recruit in that area.

"Even if he stays, I'm sure Manchester City will want to recruit in that area, and of course they would want to bring in someone like Jude Bellingham. If Jude Bellingham is available, who is not going to be interested in trying to bring in a player like that?"

Would Jude Bellingham be a good Ilkay Gündoğan replacement at Man City?

Without a doubt. He's such a talented midfielder who has so much in his locker.

As per FBref, Bellingham is in the 90th percentile for shot-creating actions, the 93rd for progressive passes, the 99th for successful take-ons and the 94th for blocks among his positional peers over the last year.

It's clear to see that the England international, who earns £49,000 a week at Dortmund, according to Salary Sport, can do a lot.

So if City are looking for a new midfielder this summer, given that they have the money, he should probably be at the top of their list.