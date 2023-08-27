Manchester City target and RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is one name that is ‘appreciated’ by those at the club, but their pursuit may hit a stumbling block thanks to the key update revealed to GIVEMESPORT by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

After enjoying success on multiple fronts in 2022/23, the perennial winners will be looking to emulate their brilliance again this season.

Manchester City transfer news – Dani Olmo

Kevin de Bruyne’s unforeseen injury will be a huge weight on Pep Guardiola’s shoulders until the Belgian ace is fit, ready and raring to return to action.

As such, the Spanish tactician has scoured the market for a stopgap replacement for the ever-reliable midfielder and his shortlist was initially spearheaded by West Ham United magician Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international had agreed personal terms with the reigning English champions, though they were way off the mark of the Hammers' lofty asking price of £95m.

Sky Sports, however, have reported any potential deal is now off the table as the midfielder is under investigation for allegedly breaching FA’s betting rules, though hopes that a January move is still possible are rife within the Eithad camp.

The Sun claim that Olmo is among the host of names that have been drawn up by City as an alternative to Paqueta, but his Bundesliga employers will demand £68m for his signature from any club interested in his services.

His £68,000-per-week Red Bull Arena contract still has four years to run until its expiration which, in turn, puts Leipzig in the driving seat in terms of negotiating with City or potentially another would-be buyer.

Guardiola and his entourage can put the brakes firmly on this transfer, however, as Romano has now made a damning claim about their pursuit of the 31-cap Spain international.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester City and Dani Olmo?

When quizzed about who could replace Paqueta as City’s priority target this summer, the transfer expert suggested that Leipzig’s Olmo is ‘appreciated’ by many associated with the Manchester-based club.

Romano did concede that a deal for the 25-year-old Spaniard, who has previously worked under Pep Guardiola in the Barcelona academy, will be almost impossible to pull off as Leipzig are unwilling to let part ways this summer due to previous summer business where they lost two key players.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT: “Manchester City are looking at many players. It’s true that some people inside the club appreciate Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, for example. But, at the moment, Leipzig consider the player untouchable because they received big money from Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, so they don’t need to sell one more important player this transfer window so far. So, for Olmo, it is more than difficult. It’s almost impossible.”

What next for Manchester City?

In terms of those heading out the Etihad exit doors this summer, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Joao Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, is edging closer to a Barcelona move.

Reports from Spain have claimed that Xavi’s side are more than happy to insert a new clause into his loan deal, which would make a permanent extension at the end of his season-long stint obligatory.

Meanwhile, the club have agreed a deal worth £55.5m to sign Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes as a means of replacing Riyad Mahrez following his Saudi Pro League departure at the beginning of the window.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that their new recruit was in the ‘North West’ ahead of his scheduled medical at the club.

City have an away fixture against Sheffield United to attend to next and Sheth insists that the club are working relentlessly behind the scenes to ensure Doku is available for selection at Bramall Lane.