England and Italy meet in yet another European final, except this time it's for the major club prize in football, the Champions League.

Manchester City will be hoping their luck fairs better than that of the national side at Euro 2020 when they take on Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan chasing their fourth European crown. As one of the biggest footballing dates of the year, here is everything you need to know about where, how, and when to watch this year's Champions League Final...

Reuters

Except for the COVID season in 2020, this year’s official Champions League culmination is the latest it’s ever been due to this Winter’s World Cup. The game that signals the conclusion of the 2023 season brings what has been a marathon of a campaign to an end before the ill-timed International qualifiers resume. Saturday 10th June is the day selected by UEFA for the ultimate prize in European club football, coming just a week after Manchester City appear at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

What time is kick-off?

With the tie being staged in Turkey’s faux capital, Istanbul, the curtain-closer is due to kick off in the UK at 8 pm (BST), and 10 pm local time. Allowing City fans ample time to take in the sights, from the aptly named Blue Mosque to the Grand Bazaar, or better still, get their hair and teeth done, before settling in at an English pub for a few premium lagers and staying true to the stereotype of being Brits abroad.

Are tickets available?

Ticket prices ranged from €70 to €690 (£60 to £591), and while some are still available from extortionately priced resellers, those allocated to both clubs sold out. Before going on sale, there had been uproar around the allocation, with each club allotted just 19,000 seats each, for a stadium that can hold 75,000, meaning the Ataturk Olympic Stadium will play host to just the 37,000 corporate sponsors, and UEFA officials.

What channel is the final on?

Reuters

BT Sport, who are set to change their name to TNT Sports come July, are the host broadcasters for this year’s final, with their Champions League broadcast deal running until 2027. The familiar voice of Darren Fletcher will be joined by either Steve McManaman, Jermaine Jenas or Owen Hargreaves. The coverage begins on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1HD at 6 pm (BST), with a whole two hours of build-up before the players walk out past the big-eared trophy.

How to live stream the final

Providing you have access to an internet connection, the final is being broadcast free-to-air on the BT Sport YouTube channel, as well as being available on the BT Sport app on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs.

Read More:Watch the Champions League final on TV or Online stream

Manchester City Team News

The Sky Blues wrapped up the title with a few games to spare, and with their final treble push looming, wisely decided to rest several key players, including Erling Haaland for their final league game away at Brentford. With Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and Kevin De Bruyne all doubtful for the FA Cup final that plays host to its first-ever Manchester derby, they are all expected to have recovered for the big day in Istanbul a week later.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland.

Inter Milan Team News

Unlike their opponents, Inter Milan still had a final instalment of their domestic season to conclude with a league game against Torino. With Champions League football already in the bag for next season, Simone Inzaghi’s side have been afforded the luxury of resting several vital components of the first-team, with City needing all their big-hitters for Man Utd. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquín Correa are Nerazzuri’s only injury concerns.

Predicted Inter Milan XI: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez, and Romelu Lukaku.