Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo’s future could take “some time” to become clear at the Etihad Stadium, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The right-back has spent the last few months on loan at Bayern Munich whilst Pep Guardiola’s side went on to secure the Premier League title.

Man City transfer news – Joao Cancelo

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester City are set to enquire with Bayern Munich over the possibility of swapping Cancelo for Joshua Kimmich this summer.

Meanwhile, the former Juventus man has also been linked with a switch to Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window to reunite with former City coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo would be an upgrade on the Gunners’ Ben White, who is currently standing in at right-back despite his favoured position being in the centre of defence.

The 28-year-old full-back left the Etihad Stadium during the January transfer window amid rumours that he had fallen out with Guardiola, something which both parties deny.

And Romano believes that Cancelo’s future could be some way off being cleared up, though revealed that Bayern will not pay to take up their option to buy him for over £60m.

What next for Man City and Cancelo?

When asked about Arsenal’s interest in Cancelo, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s not something that advanced now because Cancelo is still waiting on Bayern to communicate a decision.

“They won’t trigger the €70m (over £60m) buy option clause. They are not going to do that. But we have to understand what will happen with the situation of Cancelo and Bayern in terms of negotiations with Manchester City.

“This is not clear yet, and I think it will take some time before we know the future of Joao Cancelo.”

Has Cancelo been a good signing for Man City?

Cancelo has enjoyed an excellent career at Manchester City since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Juventus for a fee of £60m during the summer of 2019.

The £180,000 per-week earner has made 154 appearances for the Sky Blues, hitting the back of the net nine times and providing 22 assists, having played a part in winning three Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and one Community Shield.

However, he has only been handed an uninspiring 73% of available Bundesliga minutes on loan at Bayern this term, meaning the 42-cap Portugal international may feel his future lies elsewhere from the Etihad Stadium and Allianz Arena.

Therefore, with no concrete news emerging on the future of Cancelo, this could be a situation that takes time to reach a solution.