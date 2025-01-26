Manchester United face competition from Manchester City for Arsenal starlet Ayden Heaven - the highly-rated Hale End Academy talent could be the latest youngster to leave the Emirates, according to Fichajes.net.

The Gunners are eager to keep Heaven, 18, who has attracted interest from the two Manchester rivals and Paris Saint-Germain. The English centre-back made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this season and has starred for the U21s, bullying the opposition with his 6ft2in frame and showcasing composure on the ball which has earned him comparisons to former United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Heaven is a left-footed centre-back but can also play at left-back and in central midfield, and this versatility goes hand in hand with dynamism and technical ability. Mikel Arteta was impressed with the two-cap England U19 international's performance in pre-season and hailed his 'composure, quality, and body language'.

Manchester City Join Manchester United In Race For Heaven

PSG Are Also Eyeing The Arsenal Youngster

Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be 'leading the race' for Heaven, although PSG are also keen on bringing the Arsenal teenager to the Parc des Princes. Pep Guardiola has already dipped into the transfer market during the January transfer window to overhaul his stagnating defence, signing centre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov, 20, and Vitor Reis, 19, from Lens and Palmeiras.

The Cityzens possess one of the best academies in the world, and several of Guardiola's current first-team members broke into the senior setup, similar to how Heaven is expected to do so shortly. His profile fits the bill for City in terms of signing youth talent who have huge potential, and analyst Ben Mattinson feels he has the tools to develop into a talent who excels in several roles:

"Ayden Heaven’s profile is a highly unique one as he could be developed into a complete all phase #8, a #6, inverted LB, LCB. As a LCB there’s a lot of work to do, I like it for his development but he’s very much a midfielder in defence. Wouldn’t want to limit him there."

Heaven is focused on the Gunners and continuing to thrive for their U21s and potentially earn more opportunities at the senior level, but his club will be anxious about the growing interest in his services. Chido Obi-Martin slipped from their grasp last summer when the exciting 17-year-old Danish striker joined Manchester United, and they won't want a similar situation to develop over their latest academy gem.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that United were 'confident' of securing Heaven's signature and the player was present at Old Trafford to watch Ruben Amorim's side beat Scottish giants Rangers 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League. But the Red Devils now have City to contend with for the defender.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/01/2025.

