Highlights Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

The 22-year-old could be brought in as a replacement for Jack Grealish.

Goalkeeper Ederson is 'considering' a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a target for the two Premier League giants after his promising first season at St James' Park.

Football Insider report that Newcastle’s high demands have put off Liverpool from pursuing the deal as of now, but he remains on Arne Slot’s shortlist for the upcoming season.

With competition for Gordon heating up, Man City are also keen on securing his signature this summer. Reportedly, Pep Guardiola is targeting a new forward, who could provide ‘a cutting edge’ in attack ahead of the new campaign.

GMS has previously reported that Newcastle are willing to offer Gordon a new contract to fend off interest from Premier League clubs.

A standout player last season, Gordon finished the campaign with 12 goals and 11 assists, proving to be the perfect partner for the club’s top goalscorer, Alexander Isak, up front.

After the June 30th deadline, Newcastle are now calm over potential big-player departures this summer as the Magpies brought in over £60m after the departures of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson and balanced the books just before the new financial year.

Gordon Eyed as Grealish Replacement

Guardiola looks to bolster attack

According to Football Insider, Man City could eye Gordon as a replacement for the under-performing Jack Grealish. Reportedly, the English champions are willing to listen to offers for the forward this summer.

The 28-year-old has failed to capitalise on his promising 2022-23 season, scoring just three goals and registering three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions last campaign.

Grealish is among several Man City stars who were linked with a shock departure from the Etihad Stadium recently – Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have also been in the news over potential exits.

Man City are not expected to make any big signings this summer unless ‘a player asks to leave’. Pep Guardiola is reportedly happy with the squad that just won their fourth Premier League title in a row.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be keen to keep Gordon on board ahead of his second season with the Magpies, as he has emerged as an integral part of Eddie Howe’s squad after his switch from Everton.

Respected journalist Henry Winter has been full of praise for the young winger, suggesting that he was surprised not to see him nominated for Young Player of the Year...

"Very surprising that Anthony Gordon is not amongst the 8 nominees for @premierleague. Young POTY. 10 goals, 10 assists, thrilling to watch, versatile, scares defenders, good chance of #ENG squad. Fantastic season. Mainoo/Udogie have had good seasons but better than Gordon's? #NUFC."

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Ederson Considering Saudi Offer

Could join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Man City goalkeeper Ederson is ‘seriously considering’ embarking on a fresh challenge as Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are showing interest in the Brazilian, GMS sources have revealed.

The 30-year-old is reportedly weighing up ‘an extraordinary offer’ from Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, as he could join forces with the Portugal international in Saudi Arabia.

According to GMS sources, Al-Nassr are prepared to make Ederson the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world – he would be in line to earn close to £500,000 per week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.