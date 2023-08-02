Manchester City are confident of securing a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad Stadium this summer following a big update in a move for the centre-back, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola hopes to bolster his Sky Blues squad as he tries to match a historical season last time out.

Man City transfer news – Josko Gvardiol

According to the MailOnline, Manchester City are attempting to push through a deal to sign Gvardiol before Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that City and Leipzig are coming to terms on the final details of a €90m (£78m) agreement for the transfer of the centre-back, with a medical booked in for Friday if everything goes to plan.

Gvardiol has been on City’s radar for the last year and the treble-winners are encouraged by Leipzig’s desire to resolve the 21-year-old’s situation before the beginning of the campaign.

The 21-cap Croatia centre-back made 41 club appearances last term, bagging three goals as Leipzig secured a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, crashing out of the Champions League to eventual winners City.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that City will only sign Gvardiol if they believe they are getting value for money, as shown by their refusal to pay over the odds in the past for Declan Rice and Harry Maguire.

And Jones is “90% certain” that Gvardiol will become a Man City player and believes there will be advancements in getting towards a deal this week.

What has Jones said about Man City and Gvardiol?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think we need to accept that City just haven’t rushed this process along, but I understand there is complete confidence in the deal going through.

“We are talking about a transfer happening at a very high value, one of the biggest deals they’ve ever done, so with that comes extra attention to small details.

“Gvardiol will become a Man City player, I’m 90% certain of that fact, and I expect there probably will be advancements in getting to that this week.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Man City this summer?

Gvardiol, dubbed a “gladiator” by Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, is not the only piece of business City are looking to conduct in the remaining month of the transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise could be “one to watch” in August.

The Italian journalist claims that “conversations are ongoing”, but nothing is advanced at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Romano also tells GMS that City have a big decision to make over the future of England right-back Kyle Walker in the next few weeks.

He claims that Guardiola aims to convince Walker to remain at the Etihad, despite interest from Bayern Munich, with the German giants remaining favourites to secure his signature.

And Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that City will only target Bayern and France defender Benjamin Pavard if Walker and Joao Cancelo depart the club during the summer transfer window.

Therefore, there is still plenty of business that City could undergo in the remaining month of the market.