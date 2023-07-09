Manchester City securing a deal for RB Leipzig defensive ace Josko Gvardiol would be a ‘fantastic signing’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite conquering Europe for the first time in their history, the treble-winners are still looking to bolster their squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

Manchester City transfer news – Josko Gvardiol

While the young Croatian attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, Manchester City (perhaps, unsurprisingly) have come out as the clear front-runners in the race for his signature.

The Sun recently reported that the defensive ace has told club officials that he wants to join the rampant City side, which has internally lifted the spirits in the Etihad camp.

90min have now revealed that City are working tirelessly behind the scenes to complete their world-record signing of a defender, which will put them back £86m.

At the back end of last month, Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to let his millions of followers know that personal terms had been '100% agreed', which means the club are closing on a deal.

Guardiola’s outfit were as imperious as they come in the 2022/23 season as they ticked off only the second treble-winning campaign from any English team ever.

But Jones believes that his big-money acquisition will only make them ‘stronger’ thanks to what he brings in terms of a winning mentality.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester City and Josko Gvardiol?

Jones insisted the signing of the 21-year-old starlet would be ‘fantastic’ considering the physical and, more importantly, mental aspects he will bring to England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It will be a fantastic signing for them. It would change a lot to be honest, because it makes them even stronger in terms of the thinking of this team. It’s not just what he brings physically, it’s what he understands about the game and what he brings in terms of a winning mentality.

“People constantly talking about this with him in the Croatian set up about just his desire and his focus. And you have to have that now at the level Man City are playing at. So yeah, I definitely think that Gvardiol is a goer.”

Why has Josko Gvardiol attracted so much interest?

To be on City’s summer shopping list, Pep Guardiola must have spotted something special.

And as the Spaniard continues to sprinkle his brilliance on the Premier League, it seems as if Gvardiol fits into his plans, short-term and long-term. But it’s evident to see why.

The 21-cap Croatia international played 41 times for Leipzig last season and even managed to score on three occasions. His side finished third place in the Bundesliga and were aided by the 21-year-old’s inherent capabilities, both defensively and progressively.

Per Fbref, he completed 87.18 passes per 90, in which he completed 89% of those passes that he attempts. Predominantly from centre-back, he completed 0.63 successful take-ons per 90, too, which shows his ability to handle the ball and progress through the lines when required.

Another benefit of his game that Gvardiol will be excited about is that he is left-footed, meaning he is able to operate at either left centre-back or left-back. This is an intangible asset of his ever-growing list of abilities, which will suit Guardiola’s system like a glove.

Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is the ‘perfect’ fit for the Spaniard’s system, and it’s hard to disagree. A signing of this very magnitude has the opportunity of transforming this City side to the next level, and that is a terrifying thought.