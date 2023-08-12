Manchester City remains interested in signing Lucas Paqueta this summer, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely a deal is to happen.

Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of next month's deadline, with Paqueta viewed as an ideal target.

Manchester City transfer news - Lucas Paqueta

In what has been a very un-City like transfer window, the reigning Premier League and European champions still have business to conclude before the September 1st cutoff.

Rarely active in the final few weeks of the window, it's expected a number of outgoings are still to be confirmed, with the possibility of more incomings being sanctioned too.

The most obvious being Paqueta from West Ham United, who according to The Athletic is being courted by City ahead of a potential summer move.

It's reported that West Ham are set to do all they can to prevent the move from taking place, despite Guardiola being keen to bring the Brazilian to the Etihad Stadium.

When quizzed on the rumoured interest on Thursday before City's clash against Burnley, the former Barcelona boss was characteristically blunt with his response.

On the transfer links, Guardiola said: "I will answer about Kyle Walker but not about Paqueta because he’s a West Ham player."

However, with the transfer window now approaching its endpoint, there are suggestions City could be about to up the ante with Paqueta.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lucas Paqueta and Manchester City?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs admitted interest from City was strong, while providing an update on how likely it was for a deal to be completed.

On the current state of play, the reliable reporter said: "City are very serious about Paqueta. Even though he said a few weeks back, that this idea that he was unsettled at West Ham was fake news, it's absolutely true that his head has been turned by the interest, and he would be very open to that move.

“From City's perspective, they still believe that they need to strengthen and bring in an attack-minded player and a big part of that is because Riyad Mahrez, has gone off to Saudi Arabia.”

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

According to The Evening Standard, City could be about to use an academy graduate as a makeweight to get a major summer transfer across the line.

The report claims Cole Palmer could be used as part of the Blues' Paqueta bid, with David Moyes reportedly keen on working with the young attacker.

Elsewhere, it's expected Aymeric Laporte will depart before September's deadline, with the addition of Josko Gvardiol signalling the end of his City career.

Whereas Joao Cancelo is another star defender being tipped with an exit, as his likely next destination is revealed.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona boss Xavi views Cancelo as somewhat of a priority signing this summer.

Galetti claimed Barcelona have already been in contact regarding a move to La Liga, with Guardiola and Co. unlikely to stand in the Portuguese fullback's way.