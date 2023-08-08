Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be moved on from the Etihad Stadium as early as this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

It hasn't gone to plan for Phillips since his big-money move, with talk of an exit now starting to gather pace.

Manchester City transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

Billed as the ideal Rodri understudy when he joined last summer, Phillips arrived at the Etihad Stadium as part of a £42 million transfer from Leeds United.

Despite being hampered by injuries in the first part of the campaign, it wasn't a season to remember for Phillips, who featured just 21 times across all competitions for the Blues.

Notching a combined total of fewer than 600 minutes during his maiden campaign, Phillips barely saw the field as City recorded a historic treble triumph.

Of course, as far as Phillips is concerned, he benefited by securing winning medals in all three competitions, but he failed to have the impact that was expected of him.

As a result, there has been talk of an immediate move away from the club this summer, with a number of Premier League sides said to be interested.

It had been reported by The Daily Telegraph that Newcastle United - among others - were monitoring Phillips' situation in Manchester, with the view to springing a move for the midfielder.

However, Phillips has spoken out about his wish to stay at City and fight for his place, stating earlier in the transfer window: "My intention is to stay there. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave."

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kalvin Phillips and Manchester City?

When quizzed on where Phillips' future lies, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted he was unlikely to succeed at City.

On the 27-year-old, Taylor said: "I was a little bit surprised he didn't play against Arsenal (in the Community Shield) because you see Kovacic come in and start straight away.

"You sort of think, there's been this feeling that Phillips needs to be eased in and then Kovacic is a starter already.

"So I can't see it working out for him at City, unfortunately. I think it has turned out to be a bit of a poor move really, because at the time when he was flying at Leeds, I think he would have been an asset to so many other big six clubs."

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

While it remains to be seen whether talk of a Phillips departure materialises, there are expected to be some departures from the Etihad Stadium before the September 1st deadline.

As a result of Josko Gvardiol's arrival, it's mooted Aymeric Laporte will be allowed to leave the club this summer, as interest in the Spanish international starts to pick up.

Elsewhere, Joao Cancelo is also expected to be lining up for a new club this summer, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the Portuguese star was in discussions with Barcelona.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT last week that Xavi was keen on bringing Cancelo to La Liga.