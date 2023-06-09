Kevin De Bruyne had a brilliant response when asked about his relationship with Erling Haaland before the Champions League final.

The Belgian had everyone at his press conference laughing at his answer.

Manchester City’s midfielder and his new Norwegian striker have struck up quite a partnership this season.

The playmaker assisted Haaland eight times in the league this campaign, as City marched on to claim a third Premier League title in three years.

Their rapport this season has earned them high praise from pundits, with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown stating that they could become one of the league’s greatest-ever partnerships.

“This is one of the best Premier League teams we've ever seen,” he told talkSPORT in April after City beat Arsenal.

“I thought Bergkamp and Henry was one hell of a partnership for Arsenal back in the day, but in De Bruyne and Haaland, I think maybe it’s gone to another level.

“Haaland is such a young man and he just terrorised Arsenal's defence. And De Bruyne's movement…”

De Bruyne’s fantastic answer to question about Haaland relationship

With so many hailing the two players, one journalist decided to get De Bruyne’s take on the situation ahead of the Champions League final.

He asked De Bruyne if it was “love at first sight” between the two men.

To which De Bruyne replied: “No, no…”

He seemed a bit bemused by the question, chuckling with a slight smile on his face.

That initial reaction brought a little laughter from other journalists in the room. And just to add to his original answer, the midfielder followed up with: “I’m happy with my wife.”

Now that had everyone in the room cracking up. Check out the clip for yourselves below.

Watch: De Bruyne’s brilliant answer to Haaland relationship question

The online football community loved the City man’s response to the question, leaving comments underneath the posts.

The 31-year-old then elaborated on his chemistry with Haaland, stating that it wasn’t something he could really explain.

“Sometimes you have a feeling with a player and you understand what he wants,” he said.

“So he understands what I want and what I can do.

“But yeah, it just clicked really well and he started scoring at an incredible rate and that settled him.”

What next for City and De Bruyne?

Man City have one final match to go this season, and it is their biggest yet.

The Cityzens face Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday 10 June, hoping to complete an incredible treble this season.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping that De Bruyne and Haaland can combine when it matters most to ensure City lift the silverware for the first time in their history.