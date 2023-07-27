Manchester City are closing in on a deal with a left-footed defender, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a hectic start to the transfer window at the Etihad Stadium, with a number of incomings and outgoings having already taken place.

Manchester City transfer news

How do you improve a treble-winning side? That's the question which has been in front of Pep Guardiola over the past few weeks, as he looks to refresh his City squad ahead of the new season.

Ilkay Gundogan has already left the club, with the German international joining Barcelona on a free transfer, while the Blues have splashed £30 million on the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Whereas Riyad Mahrez is Saudi Arabia-bound after a £30 million agreement was made with Al Ahli to sell the Algerian winger.

It's meant there has been plenty of change in the City dressing room from the side that completed the treble with victory over Inter Milan a little over a month ago.

And if reports are to be believed, there could be even more ins and outs on the horizon.

According to a report by The Sun from earlier in the transfer window, City are targeting the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

It's claimed the Croatian defender will be sold for £85 million, with Gvardiol already convinced of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, talks have stalled in recent weeks due to disagreements over the payment structure, leading to many questioning whether the deal might collapse.

Regardless of this, City do look set to strike a deal up with one left-footed defender this summer, as Nathan Ake is edging closer to a contract extension, according to transfer expert Romano.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man City?

When quizzed on Ake's rumoured contract extension, the Italian journalist admitted a deal was close between the player and club, even hinting an announcement could be 'imminent'.

On the Dutch international, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “This is something that they really wanted to do after the excellent campaign he had last season and he was even close to joining Chelsea one year ago.

"City decided to keep the player and since that moment, they started to discuss a new contract and now the agreement is, I would say, imminent.”

What's next for Man City this summer?

Having arrived from relegated Bournemouth for £41 million in August 2020, a few eyebrows were raised over the suitability of the transfer,

However, on the back of City's remarkable 2022/23 campaign, where Ake featured 41 times across all competitions, any lingering doubts have been squashed.

Speaking about Ake's impact last season, Guardiola dubbed the former Chelsea man as 'fundamental' to City's success, while claiming he gave the side a 'boost' they didn't have in the past (via Goal).

As such, the defender looks set to be handed a new bumper deal, with Romano telling his 17.2 million Twitter followers Ake is set for a salary increase from his new contract.

A thoroughly deserved reward on the back of a stellar campaign for the 28-year-old.