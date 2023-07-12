Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has a big decision to make over his future at the Etihad Stadium, following a contract update Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided to GIVEMESPORT.

The defender is linked with several moves away from Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues outfit.

Man City transfer news – Kyle Walker

According to the MailOnline, Walker is still undecided on his future at Manchester City, despite the offer of a contract to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the expiry of his £160,000 per-week deal next summer.

The 33-year-old will not be short of suitors during the transfer window, with Nacional (via Football365) claiming that Arsenal are interested in signing the England international, despite the impending arrival of versatile defender Jurrien Timber.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has reported that newly-promoted Sheffield United are exploring a deal to bring the 2017 £50m signing back to his hometown club, as the Blades aim to gain invaluable experience in their bid to stay in the top-flight.

Aston Villa and AC Milan had also been credited with an interest in the experienced full-back earlier in the year, though recent reports have been thin on the ground.

Last month, Sky in Germany (via Sky Sports) claimed that Bayern Munich are in advanced negotiations to sign the Man City star, dubbed “exceptional” by Guardiola.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT in April that Walker is no longer a guaranteed starter at the Etihad Stadium, which could force both player and club into a difficult decision during the transfer window.

But Sheth claims there “have been noises” that a contract offer is “on the table” for Walker at City but also suggests that Bayern Munich are working in the background to secure his signature.

What has Sheth said about Man City and Walker?

Speaking about Walker’s future, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “There have been noises that a contract offer is on the table from Manchester City.

“This will be a decision that Kyle Walker himself will have to make. In the background, Bayern Munich, who seem to be after many players and making it very public that they're after several players, are still pushing to sign Kyle Walker.”

Who else could Man City sell this summer?

Alongside Walker, Guardiola looks prepared to cull several members of his successful Manchester City squad as he prepares to change the club’s personnel.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that versatile full-back Joao Cancelo could leave the Etihad this summer after Bayern Munich chose not to take up their option to buy the Portugal international at the end of his loan spell at the Allianz Arena last season.

Sheth has also claimed to GMS that centre-back Aymeric Laporte could consider a departure from Manchester, with the Sky Blues linked with an £85m move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, which could push the Spain international further down the pecking order.

Therefore, it could be a summer of change for the Premier League champions, who look willing to let several more experienced players leave the club during the transfer window.