Highlights Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne for the Super Cup final due to injury with Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic being his potential replacements

Josko Gvardiol may make his full debut for Manchester City in the Super Cup final, as Ruben Dias and John Stones are both sidelined with injuries.

Jack Grealish could come back into the side, while Kyle Walker is expected to wear the armband

Manchester City have become accustomed to winning silverware under Pep Guardiola, with last season bringing a memorable Treble, but they will go in search of more glory on Wednesday.

The Citizens will go head-to-head with Europa League winners Sevilla at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday, looking to get their hands on the European Super Cup for the first time in their history.

Having clinched the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies last term - and spent more than £100million in the transfer market - Guardiola's charges prepared for the trip to Greece by sealing a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Burnley last Friday.

But the former Barcelona tactician is facing some team selection dilemmas and respected journalist Dean Jones has exclusively given GIVEMESPORT the lowdown on their expected starting XI ahead of more silverware potentially heading back to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City injury news - Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne will not feature in the Super Cup final as, according to The Guardian, Guardiola is fearing the talismanic midfielder will be out of action for a number of weeks after being forced off during the opening day win over Burnley.

The report suggests the Belgium international, who was substituted after just 23 minutes at Turf Moor, suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury that led to his withdrawal in the first half of the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

De Bruyne's unavailability will come as a significant blow for Guardiola as he has racked up 249 goal contributions over the course of 358 appearances in a Manchester City shirt.

Jones has tipped Phil Foden to profit from his teammate's absence, while £30million acquisition Mateo Kovacic is in line to come back into the starting line-up after also being named in the first XI for the Community Shield clash with Arsenal earlier this month.

The reputable journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "City have to start worrying about Kevin De Bruyne injuries going forward and, as part of that, you wonder who replaces him in big games.

"One way to do that would be to use Foden as a De Bruyne-type figure and, eventually, I think that’s the obvious thing that can happen.

"A lot of people just consider him as a wide player these days, but Foden’s ability to play centrally is undoubted. Will Pep give him that responsibility in a game like this, though?

"City have to think about a De Bruyne replacement immediately for this one and there are mixed views on Foden getting that role, from people I’ve spoken to.

"I would expect Kyle Walker to take over the captaincy here, and Kovacic has the capabilities to be deployed in De Bruyne's place in the XI on the back of his arrival."

Man City team news - Erling Haaland

Guardiola was pleased with how Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez struck up a partnership at Burnley last week, telling the Manchester Evening News that the latter's assist was 'really good' as the Norwegian powerhouse doubled his tally at Turf Moor.

Haaland's brace allowed him to already move onto 54 goals in the Citizens' colours, although it did not stop him clashing with his boss at half-time.

The pair were seen in a heated argument as the players moved towards the Turf Moor tunnel at the interval, but there is no doubt that the ex-Borussia Dortmund marksman will retain his starting spot in Greece.

Jones has called on Guardiola to keep Alvarez, who joined in a £14million deal from River Plate last year, in the starting line-up as De Bruyne's absence could allow the strikers to flourish in a pairing.

He said: "You can contemplate this Haaland-Alvarez partnership getting another run out. Any chance City get to use those two in the same side, especially when De Bruyne is not around, is generally a good opportunity.

"I think it depends on how Foden and Alvarez are deployed in terms of who else comes in to the line-up for this one. But, certainly, there’s a case to be made that Jack Grealish will be itching to go."

Full debut for Josko Gvardiol

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City forked out £77.6million to win the race for Josko Gvardiol earlier this month.

The report suggests Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were also among the central defender's admirers after he made 87 appearances for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but he opted to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Gvardiol penned a five-year contract worth £200,000-per-week, but he has not been thrown straight into the starting line-up by Guardiola.

The 21-year-old was forced to settle for an 11-minute cameo appearance off the bench as his new teammates put newly-promoted Burnley to the sword on the first night of the new Premier League campaign.

But Gvardiol could be presented with a golden opportunity to make his full debut on Wednesday, as Guardiola looks to win his 15th trophy since heading into the Manchester City dugout.

That is because Ruben Dias has been ruled out of the Super Cup final due to concussion protocols, while a hip injury has forced John Stones onto the sidelines.

Jones believes Gvardiol, who shone at the World Cup as he failed to miss a single minute of Croatia's run to the semi-finals in Qatar last year, will be given the nod by Guardiola despite a Premier League clash with Newcastle United being on the horizon.

When asked how Manchester City's backline could look against Sevilla, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ruben Dias won’t be back in time for this one, and there is doubt around Stones too, so that keeps the door open to the potential of Gvardiol making his full debut.

"I think there will be a temptation to hand him a first start, but I know there has also been some caution as they would like to make sure he is good for the big Newcastle game at the weekend. I can’t wait to see him in action, so hopefully he gets the nod."

Man City v Sevilla - Predicted XI

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake; Foden, Rodri, Kovacic; Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish.