Manchester City are reported to be suing the Premier League, claiming that the league's rules are holding them back from generating more revenue from commercial deals. A hearing on the matter will begin on Monday 10 June and will last two weeks, according to The Times.

It is claimed that City will attempt to end the Premier League's Associated Party Transaction rules, which are designed to maintain the competitiveness of the division by preventing clubs from agreeing overinflated sponsorship deals with companies linked to clubs' owners.

The rules were introduced in 2021 in response to the takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The Times say that City are arguing that the rule discriminates against them, and that the rule was originally approved to stifle their progress as a club.

Why City are Suing the Premier League

Blues want top-flight rule scrapped

If City are successful in attempting to have the rule scrapped, it would mean that clubs would be able to value their sponsorship deals without any independent assessment of them, opening the door for vastly inflated deals funded by clubs' owners.

The two-week arbitration in June precedes a separate hearing into City's 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. That hearing, which is expected to last six weeks, will take place in November and could have major ramifications for City, including possible relegation from the top flight. City deny any wrongdoing.

In the hearing that is due to begin next week, City will also argue that the league's current system of needing 14 clubs out of 20 to vote in favour of rule changes is unfairly weighted. The Times reports that more than half of the teams in the league have sided with the Premier League.

Some of City's rival teams in the Premier League reportedly believe that what they are doing could destroy the competitiveness of the most popular football league in the world. Scrapping the Associated Party Transaction rules would widen the gap between the league's mega-rich clubs and the rest of the teams.

City Unhappy United Spending Was Not Regulated

Blues have not been able to build brand like neighbours

City are also believed to blame the Premier League for not regulating spending during Manchester United's era of dominance throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and say that the current rules mean that they will not be able to monetise their brand in the way that United were able to during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

City claim that London clubs are also in an advantageous position when it comes to generating revenue as they can charge higher ticket prices than teams in the north. Rival clubs are reported to estimate, however, that City's ticket prices are higher than all but two of the seven Premier League clubs based in London.