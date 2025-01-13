Manchester City are leading the race to sign Leicester City youngster Jeremy Monga, according to reports - with the Cityzens aiming to continue their superb conveyor belt of talents in their academy with the capture of the 15-year-old starlet, who has lit up youth leagues up and down the country for the young Foxes.

There is a solid structure for young players at City, where they can either impress for the first-team or secure moves elsewhere - which has been evidenced by Cole Palmer shining at Chelsea to win the PFA Young Player of the Season award last time out, Morgan Rogers starring at Aston Villa and the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia all going on to impress at Premier League level. And Monga could do the same if he makes the journey from the east Midlands to east Manchester, according to reports.

Report: Manchester City 'Leading Race' For Jeremy Monga

The Leicester City man has impressed massively at youth level

The report from Fichajes states that Monga, who is just 15 years of age, has become one of the most promising young players for his age group in English football, being described as 'unreal'. Already featuring for the under-18 side at Leicester, Monga is already considered one of the 'best wingers of his generation', per the report - and that has led to City being interested in his services alongside French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

City have already set their sights on him in a bid to strengthen their squad in the future, with the youngster showing huge potential in the east Midlands at such a young age. He's a standout in Leicester's academy, and that has seen some of Europe's biggest clubs take a keen interest in his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jeremy Monga has one goal and three assists in four games for Leicester City's youth side in the under-18 Premier League.

City, however, are thought to be the best placed side to secure his talents. The English outfit have boasted arguably the strongest academy in the Premier League over the past decade, producing talents such as England internationals Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, Palmer and Rogers, amongst others.

Leicester aren't willing to let their star youngster leave, though interest from clubs of City and PSG's stature puts him in a great position, with his talents being noticed - and that could lead to a change in destination over the next few months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

