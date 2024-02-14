Highlights Liverpool has the easiest challenge, with fewer games against top half teams and the advantage of hosting Manchester City.

Manchester City faces tough fixtures against top half teams, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal's run-in is not for the faint-hearted, with seven fixtures against top half teams, including trips to the Etihad and Old Trafford.

We are beginning to enter the business end of the 2023/2024 season and the battle to be crowned Premier League champions is hotting up. It has been many years since we have had the privilege of witnessing a genuine three-horse race at the top. However this season's run in could become one of the most enthralling for that reason.

Defending champions Manchester City, 2020 winners Liverpool and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are all separated by just two points and one goal in terms of their goal difference. With a little over a third of the campaign to go, it's almost impossible to predict who will be lifting the famous trophy come the final day.

The trio will be hoping to maximise their points tally from now until May, although they will be facing some stiff opposition over the next three months. But who has the toughest challenge ahead of them? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a thorough look at each side's remaining fixtures and ranked them from easiest to hardest.

Could this be an indication as to who will walk away as the 2023/24 Premier League champions? Quite possibly. So, let's take a look at who the odds are favouring.

Premier League current top 3 Rank Team GP Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1. Liverpool 24 16 6 2 +32 54 2. Manchester City 23 16 4 3 +31 52 3. Arsenal 24 16 4 4 +31 52 As of 14/02/2023

Liverpool

Games left - 14, games against top half teams - 6

For those who are hoping for a fairytale ending to Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool, you may be in luck. The German announced he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season and many believe it may spur his players on as they look to give their manager the perfect send off.

As of now, the Merseyside outfit is in the race to complete an unprecedented quadruple, with the club still in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League. Out of all the competitions, there is no doubt that most supporters would prefer to see them lift the league title over everything else. In doing so, they would equal Manchester United's record of 20 top flight domestic titles.

When looking at Liverpool's remaining fixtures, one would argue that they are in a stronger position than their challengers. With 14 games left to play, the Reds have to play just six of the current top half of the table. Although half of those fixtures will take place away from home, this is less than either City or Arsenal. They also have the luxury of hosting Pep Guardiola's men in March and that home advantage could prove to be pivotal in whether or not Jurgen Klopp's men can extend a gap at the top of the tree or not.

Other important fixtures include derby trips to both Goodison Park and Old Trafford, with the final game of the season seeing the league leaders matched up against Gary O'Neil's Wolves. While there are no easy games in the Premier League, most Liverpool fans will be happier with the lay of the land than the supporters of their rivals.

Liverpool's remaining 23/24 Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent Position in table Home or away 17/2/24 Brentford 14th A 21/2/24 Luton Town 17th H 2/3/24 Nottingham Forest 16th A 10/3/24 Manchester City 2nd H 16/3/24 Everton 18th A 31/3/24 Brighton 9th H 3/4/24 Sheffield United 20th H 6/4/24 Manchester United 6th A 13/4/24 Crystal Palace 15th H 20/4/24 Fulham 12th A 27/4/24 West Ham United 8th A 4/5/24 Tottenham 4th H 11/5/24 Aston Villa 5th A 19/5/24 Wolves 11th H As of 14/2/24. Per Transfermarkt

Manchester City

Games left - 15, games against the top half teams - 8

Like Liverpool, City will also make history should their quest to defend their crown be successful. The European Champions are searching for their fourth consecutive Premier League title, something that has never been achieved before. Local rivals Manchester United have come the closest, having won three between 1999-2001 and 2007-2009.

The dominance of the well-oiled machine Pep Guardiola has created on the blue side of the city is hard to top. Therefore, it makes his side incredibly difficult to bet against. Although they will be confident of beating anyone, Erling Haaland and co may take a glance at Liverpool's fixtures and wish they could swap.

City have to face eight of the ten sides currently sitting in the top half, with the average position of their remaining opponents being a respectable 10th. What is a blessing, is that of those matches, only three are away from the Etihad, the same number as Liverpool. This will see them travel to Brighton, Tottenham and, of course, Liverpool.

One particular run that looks challenging sees the champions face off with Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Arsenal in consecutive league games. This could change depending on fixtures being chosen for television, but as things currently stand, coming out of this quartet with 12 points would be a massive achievement. It could make all the difference in the Sky Blues' quest for their 10th domestic league title.

Manchester City's remaining 23/24 Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent Position in table Home or away 17/2/24 Chelsea 10th H 20/2/24 Brentford 14th H 24/2/24 Bournemouth 13th A 2/3/24 Manchester United 6th H 10/3/24 Liverpool 1st A 16/3/24 Brighton 9th A 30/3/24 Arsenal 3rd H 3/4/24 Aston Villa 5th H 6/4/24 Crystal Palace 15th A 13/4/24 Luton Town 17th H 20/4/24 Tottenham 4th A 27/4/24 Nottingham Forest 16th A 4/5/24 Wolves 11th H 11/5/24 Fulham 4th A 19/5/24 West Ham United 8th H As of 14/2/24. Per Transfermarkt

Arsenal

Games left - 14, games against top half teams - 7

This time last year, it looked like Arsenal were in pole position to end their drought of Premier League victories. We know what followed, as Manchester City flexed their muscles and stormed to glory. Now, 20 years on from their last success, the Gunners may need to draw inspiration from the Invincibles if they want their name to be carved on the famous piece of silverware.

Though they are currently riding the wave of impressive victories against Liverpool and West Ham, Arsenal's run in is not for the faint-hearted. They have seven fixtures against teams in the top half of the table, four of which are away from home. This includes a trip to the Etihad, where their title charge effectively crumbled last season. A visit to Old Trafford also awaits, which is where Mikel Arteta's men were inflicted their first Premier League defeat of the 2022/23 season.

If they wish to defy the odds and be crowned champions, Arsenal will need to avoid repeats of these results last season at all costs. Should they do that, then those walking into Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season against Everton, may witness something that has never before been seen at that arena. The lifting of the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal's remaining 23/24 Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent Position in table Home or away 17/2/24 Burnley 19th A 24/2/24 Newcastle United 7th H 2/3/24 Sheffield United 20th A 9/3/24 Brentford 14th H 16/3/24 Chelsea 10th H 30/3/24 Manchester City 2nd A 2/4/24 Luton Town 17th H 6/4/24 Brighton 9th A 13/4/24 Aston Villa 5th H 20/4/24 Wolves 11th A 27/4/24 Tottenham 4th A 4/5/24 Bournemouth 13th H 11/5/24 Manchester United 6th A 19/5/24 Everton 18th H As of 14/2/24. Per Transfermarkt