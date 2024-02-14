Highlights Liverpool may now have the easiest path to the title during Jurgen Klopp's final weeks at Anfield.

Arsenal face a tough challenge, needing solid away performances against top-half teams to truly contend for the title.

Manchester City, aiming for a historic fourth consecutive title, must navigate a trickier run against top opponents to secure victory.

The business end of the 2023-24 season is edging ever closer and the battle to be crowned Premier League champions is hotting up. It's been many years since we've had the privilege of witnessing a genuine three-horse race at the top. However, this season's run-in could become one of the most enthralling for that reason.

Defending champions Manchester City, 2020 winners Liverpool and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are all separated by just two points. With under a third of the campaign to go, it's almost impossible to predict who will be lifting the famous trophy come the final day.

The trio will be hoping to maximise their points tallies from now until May, although they will be facing some stiff opposition over the next two months. But who has the toughest challenge ahead of them? We've taken a close look at each side's remaining fixtures and ranked them from easiest to hardest.

Could this be an indication as to who will walk away as the 2023/24 Premier League champions? Quite possibly. The three teams are ranked below based on who has the easier schedule on paper, although everyone knows this isn't how the game is played.

Premier League's Current Top 3 (As of 05/03/2024) Rank Team GP Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1. Liverpool 27 19 6 2 +39 63 2. Manchester City 27 19 5 3 +35 62 3. Arsenal 27 19 4 4 +45 61

1 Liverpool

Games Left: 11 | Games Against Top Half Teams: 6

For those hoping for a fairytale ending to Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool, you may be in luck. The German announced in January that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season and many believe it may spur his players on as they look to give their manager the perfect send-off.

As things stand, the Merseyside outfit are in the race to complete an unprecedented quadruple after lifting the Carabao Cup and still being in the frame for the FA Cup and Europa League. Out of all the competitions, there's no doubt that most supporters would prefer to see the Reds lift the league title over everything else. In doing so, they would equal Manchester United's record of 20 top-flight domestic titles.

When looking at Liverpool's remaining fixtures, one would argue that they are in a stronger position than their challengers. With 11 games left to play, the Reds have to play just six of the current top half of the table. Although half of those fixtures will take place away from home - fewer than either City or Arsenal. They also have the luxury of hosting Pep Guardiola's men in their next match and home advantage could prove to be pivotal when determining whether Klopp's men can extend the gap at the top of the tree.

Other important fixtures include short trips to both Goodison Park and Old Trafford, with the final game of the season seeing the league leaders matched up against Gary O'Neil's Wolves. While there are no easy games in the Premier League, most Liverpool fans will be happier with the lay of the land than the supporters of their rivals.

Liverpool's remaining 2023/24 Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent Current position Home or away 10/3/24 Manchester City 2nd H TBC Everton 16th A 31/3/24 Brighton 9th H 3/4/24 Sheffield United 20th H 6/4/24 Manchester United 6th A 13/4/24 Crystal Palace 14th H 20/4/24 Fulham 12th A 27/4/24 West Ham United 7th A 4/5/24 Tottenham 5th H 11/5/24 Aston Villa 4th A 19/5/24 Wolves 10th H

2 Arsenal

Games Left: 11 | Games Against Top Half Teams: 6

This time last year it looked like Arsenal were in pole position to end their Premier League title drought. We know what followed, as Manchester City flexed their muscles and eventually stormed to glory. Now, 20 years on from their last success, the Gunners may need to draw inspiration from the Invincibles if they want their name to be carved on the famous piece of silverware.

Though they are currently riding the wave of impressive victories against Liverpool and West Ham, Arsenal's run-in is not for the faint-hearted. They have six fixtures against teams in the top half of the table, five of which are away from home. This includes a trip to the Etihad Stadium, where their title charge effectively crumbled last season. A trip to Old Trafford also awaits, which is where Mikel Arteta's men suffered their first Premier League defeat of the 2022/23 season.

If they wish to defy the odds and be crowned champions, Arsenal will need to avoid repeats of these results at all costs. Should they do that, then those walking into Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season against Everton may witness something that has never been seen in that arena: the lifting of the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal's remaining 2023/24 Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent Current position Home or away 9/3/24 Brentford 15th H TBC Chelsea 11th H 30/3/24 Manchester City 2nd A 2/4/24 Luton Town 18th H 6/4/24 Brighton 9th A 13/4/24 Aston Villa 4th H 20/4/24 Wolves 10th A 27/4/24 Tottenham 5th A 4/5/24 Bournemouth 13th H 11/5/24 Manchester United 6th A 19/5/24 Everton 16th H

3 Manchester City

Games Left: 11 | Games Against Top Half Teams: 7

Like Liverpool, Man City will also make history should their quest to defend their crown be successful. The European champions are searching for their fourth consecutive Premier League title - something that has never been achieved before. Local rivals Manchester United have come the closest, having won three in a row on two separate occasions.

The dominance of the well-oiled machine that Guardiola has created on the blue side of Manchester is difficult to compete with. Therefore, it makes his side incredibly difficult to bet against. Although they will be confident of beating anyone, Erling Haaland and co. may take a glance at Liverpool's fixtures and wish they could swap.

City have to face seven of the 10 sides currently sitting in the top half. What is a blessing, is that of those matches, only three are away from the Etihad Stadium - the same number as Liverpool. This will see them travel to Brighton, Tottenham and, of course, Liverpool themselves. They may have the hardest fixtures in theory, but the Citizens have a squad capable of putting together an incredible string of wins and will still by most people's favourites.

The upcoming run looks challenging as the champions face off with Liverpool and Arsenal in consecutive league games. A game against Brighton was meant to be sandwiched in between the two title challengers for City, but the club's participation in the FA Cup means that fixture will need to be rearranged. Winning or losing the next two games could make all the difference in the Sky Blues' quest for their 10th domestic league title.

Manchester City's remaining 2023/24 Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent Position in table Home or away 10/3/24 Liverpool 1st A TBC Brighton 9th A 30/3/24 Arsenal 3rd H 3/4/24 Aston Villa 4th H 6/4/24 Crystal Palace 14th A 13/4/24 Luton Town 18th H 20/4/24 Tottenham 5th A 27/4/24 Nottingham Forest 17th A 4/5/24 Wolves 10th H 11/5/24 Fulham 12th A 19/5/24 West Ham United 7th H

All information in this article is courtesy of the Premier League (Correct as of 05/03/2024)