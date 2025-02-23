Manchester City and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola looking to get his team's season back on track.

City crashed out of the Champions League in midweek with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid having thrashed Newcastle in their last league outing, while Arne Slot's side were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa after a 2-1 win over Wolves prior to that.

Both teams have got injury concerns ahead of this huge league game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the sides to line up.

Man City Team News

Stones ruled out for months

john stones

Guardiola has been dealt a harsh blow after John Stones was ruled out for a long time with a thigh injury picked up against Real Madrid, joining Manuel Akanji on the sidelines. Erling Haaland also remains a doubt after missing the Champions League clash with a knee problem.

Vitor Reis is able to feature having been ineligible in Europe, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees.

Man City Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Rodri

Knee

01/06/2025

Manuel Akanji

Thigh

26/04/2025

John Stones

Thigh

26/04/2025

Erling Haaland

Knee

23/02/2025

Oscar Bobb

Ankle

Unknown

Guardiola Drops Team News Update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on the status of his squad.

“Don’t know yet. Tomorrow we will know. It’s better to have Erling on the pitch.

“Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously with Erling we are better.”

“He [Stones] is injured - a difficult one. In the next days we will know if he needs surgery or not. It’s the front, his thigh."

Man City Predicted XI

Lewis to start

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
  • Man City Predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Nico; Silva, Foden, Savinho; Marmoush.
  • Man City Predicted Substitutes: Ortega-Moreno (GK), Reis (DEF), McAtee (MID), Gundogan (MID), De Bruyne (MID), Nunes (MID), Grealish (FWD), Doku (FWD), Haaland (FWD).

Guardiola has limited options in defence which means Rico Lewis should come into the side at right-back, with January signing Khusanov starting alongside Ruben Dias.

Mateo Kovacic could come into the midfield to bolster the team's energy, but £925,000-per-week duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are likely to be on the bench.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in front of the Etihad Stadium
Related
Exclusive: Man City 'Fearful' of Missing Out in Battle to Sign £90m Star

Manchester City are worried that they will be unable to tie up a summer deal for Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz

1

Liverpool Team News

Gakpo a major doubt

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are likely to be without Cody Gakpo once again this weekend following an ankle problem, but he may make the bench despite not training all week.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are also ruled out with muscle problems, but the rest of the squad is fit and available for Slot to choose from.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Cody Gakpo

Ankle

23/02/2025

Conor Bradley

Hamstring

Unknown

Joe Gomez

Hamstring

03/05/2025

Slot Drops Team News Update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on the players' fitness.

"I hope [Gakpo's available], I'm not 100 per cent sure. He hasn't trained with the team yet. Maybe he does a bit today. I don't know exactly. It will be a close call.

"I would be completely surprised if he's [Bradley] involved in the Sunday game or the Wednesday game against Newcastle. You can assume that's not going to happen.

"He's [Gomez] out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Diaz to return to the team

Luis Diaz
  • Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.
  • Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Quansah (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Nyoni (MID), Endo (MID), Jones (MID), Elliott (MID), Chiesa (FWD), Nunez (FWD).

Slot surprised many by changing his system against Aston Villa but he is likely to revert to his 4-3-3 system, which means Luis Diaz will come back into the side on the left wing.

Darwin Nunez's miss won't have helped his chances of getting a start, and the £140,000-per-week Uruguayan is likely to fall behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order and will be on the bench again.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Related
Manchester City v Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips for Premier League Game

It says everything about how far Manchester City have fallen that they are clear outsiders as they ready themselves to host Liverpool at the Emirates