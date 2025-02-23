Manchester City and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola looking to get his team's season back on track.

City crashed out of the Champions League in midweek with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid having thrashed Newcastle in their last league outing, while Arne Slot's side were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa after a 2-1 win over Wolves prior to that.

Both teams have got injury concerns ahead of this huge league game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the sides to line up.

Man City Team News

Stones ruled out for months

Guardiola has been dealt a harsh blow after John Stones was ruled out for a long time with a thigh injury picked up against Real Madrid, joining Manuel Akanji on the sidelines. Erling Haaland also remains a doubt after missing the Champions League clash with a knee problem.

Vitor Reis is able to feature having been ineligible in Europe, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees.

Man City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Rodri Knee 01/06/2025 Manuel Akanji Thigh 26/04/2025 John Stones Thigh 26/04/2025 Erling Haaland Knee 23/02/2025 Oscar Bobb Ankle Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on the status of his squad.

“Don’t know yet. Tomorrow we will know. It’s better to have Erling on the pitch. “Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously with Erling we are better.” “He [Stones] is injured - a difficult one. In the next days we will know if he needs surgery or not. It’s the front, his thigh."

Man City Predicted XI

Lewis to start

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Nico; Silva, Foden, Savinho; Marmoush.

Man City Predicted Substitutes: Ortega-Moreno (GK), Reis (DEF), McAtee (MID), Gundogan (MID), De Bruyne (MID), Nunes (MID), Grealish (FWD), Doku (FWD), Haaland (FWD).

Guardiola has limited options in defence which means Rico Lewis should come into the side at right-back, with January signing Khusanov starting alongside Ruben Dias.

Mateo Kovacic could come into the midfield to bolster the team's energy, but £925,000-per-week duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are likely to be on the bench.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Fearful' of Missing Out in Battle to Sign £90m Star Manchester City are worried that they will be unable to tie up a summer deal for Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz

Liverpool Team News

Gakpo a major doubt

Liverpool are likely to be without Cody Gakpo once again this weekend following an ankle problem, but he may make the bench despite not training all week.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are also ruled out with muscle problems, but the rest of the squad is fit and available for Slot to choose from.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cody Gakpo Ankle 23/02/2025 Conor Bradley Hamstring Unknown Joe Gomez Hamstring 03/05/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on the players' fitness.

"I hope [Gakpo's available], I'm not 100 per cent sure. He hasn't trained with the team yet. Maybe he does a bit today. I don't know exactly. It will be a close call. "I would be completely surprised if he's [Bradley] involved in the Sunday game or the Wednesday game against Newcastle. You can assume that's not going to happen. "He's [Gomez] out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Diaz to return to the team

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Quansah (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Nyoni (MID), Endo (MID), Jones (MID), Elliott (MID), Chiesa (FWD), Nunez (FWD).

Slot surprised many by changing his system against Aston Villa but he is likely to revert to his 4-3-3 system, which means Luis Diaz will come back into the side on the left wing.

Darwin Nunez's miss won't have helped his chances of getting a start, and the £140,000-per-week Uruguayan is likely to fall behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order and will be on the bench again.