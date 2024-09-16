Key Takeaways Manchester City face a trial for alleged financial violations, which could lead to heavy punishment.

Lord Pannick is leading Man City's legal defence and he previously overturned UEFA's ban on the club in 2020.

He reportedly earns £5000 per hour, placing him among the highest-paid individuals in football.

Manchester City's trial surrounding their 115 charges begins today, with the Premier League looking to punish them heavily if they can be found guilty. In February 2023, Man City were charged and referred to an independent commission following a four-year investigation.

They outlined that the Citizens breached financial rules between 2009 and 2018 when they dominated English football. The club strongly denied the charges, and now they have the opportunity to prove their innocence during the trial. They remain confident they will be found not guilty, partially due to who their battle is being led by.

Man City's main lawyer for the case is Lord Pannick. He has an incredible reputation in law, so we have outlined everything you need to know about him and his team as they look to save Pep Guardiola's side from possible relegation. It's up to him to prove City did not breach rules requiring them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

Who is Lord Pannick

He's been involved in a legal dispute involving Man City before

Lord Pannick, 68, is the man in charge of proving Man City are not guilty. However, this is not his first mission involving the Citizens. In 2020, he played an integral role in overturning UEFA's two-year ban on participating in European competition at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The organisation had initially stated that the club had committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016, however, the court eventually announced that they were cleared of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions". This was only possible due to the work of Pannick, who not only got their ban overturned but also reduced their fine from £26.9m to £8.4m.

However, this involvement in the legal world came after a prolonged career elsewhere. He advised former prime minister Boris Johnson over the Partygate inquiry during the COVID-19 Pandemic, whilst he then defeated the government in the Supreme Court over the shock prorogation of Parliament five years ago.

He was appointed as a Queen's Counsel, now the King's Counsel, in 1992, alongside spells working for the Hong Kong government and Shamima Begum. The 68-year-old, who holds two degrees from Oxford University – focusing on Public Rights, Human Rights and Constitutional Law, has had an incredible career, with the veteran rarely beaten in court.

"He has a brain the size of a planet and could turn his hand to anything," it describes him, in Blackstone Chambers. "Mesmerising to listen to in court," it continues. "He is the most brilliant advocate at the Bar." This praise, coupled with his legendary CV, does all the talking needed.

Related Football Finance Expert Predicts How Many Points Man City Could be Deducted Man City could be hit with a catastrophic points deduction, according to a football finance expert.

Pannick's Wage at Man City

He's reportedly earning £5000 an hour

With Man City's future in the Premier League at stake, the club's ownership have pulled out all the stops to try and save a generation. Get defeated, and they will be in a frightening position, potentially in the EFL. Due to this, they are reportedly paying a handsome wage to Pannick.

He is going to earn around £5000 an hour for his services, placing him alongside the highest-paid players in the Premier League. This will see him comfortably earn over £200,000 a week when the trial takes place, and he will likely be given a bonus if the English giants can avoid punishment from the competition.

Although the wage is a reason why Pannick continues to work with Man City, it's not the only motive according to those who know him. "I'm sure there is an element of liking the limelight," said Clive Coleman via the BBC. "I think the combination of the intellectual challenge, the excitement and the buzz."

Going up against him, some reports have stated that sports law expert Adam Lewis KC is expected to lead the Premier League's legal team. He was involved in Everton's Profit and Sustainability hearing with the Premier League, defeating the Merseyside-based club after they were found to have broken the rules.