Manchester City have been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta, and journalist Paul Brown has provided his verdict on their chances of securing his signature, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap after West Ham already lost Declan Rice this summer.

Manchester City transfer news - Lucas Paqueta

Earlier in the window, City were heavily linked with a move for Paqueta.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man City’s interest in Paqueta was ‘very serious’ and the Premier League champions were hoping to bring the Brazil international to the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, an £80m deal had been agreed for the former Lyon midfielder.

Paqueta himself was said to be keen on the move, with City looking to bring in another attacking option after Riyad Mahrez departed to Saudi Arabia.

However, according to The Guardian, Paqueta is now under investigation by the FA for potential betting breaches, casting doubt over his move to City.

The report claims that West Ham are now anxiously waiting to discover whether Paqueta will be charged, and understandably Man City are sceptical as to whether to push to bring the 25-year-old to the club.

Paqueta started for the Hammers against Chelsea at the weekend, scoring a late penalty to secure the three points over their London rivals.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on whether City will secure his signature this summer.

What has Brown said about Paqueta and Man City?

Brown has suggested that Paqueta could cost too much for City, with West Ham demanding a hefty fee for the Brazilian.

The journalist adds that he can’t see this deal happening before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He scored in the game and you did kind of wonder whether that might be his last goal for West Ham, but the guy put a shift in. It's not like he downed tools to try and get a move to City.

“It doesn't look like he's agitating too hard for it. City are one of the monsters of world football, they are a huge club, winning everything. It's really hard to turn that down.

“I just think that City are going to have to pay a lot of money for Paqueta and probably more than they wanted.

“So if West Ham really do insist on keeping Paqueta and insist that the fee being quoted is what they need to make this happen, then I've got a feeling that City might not do this deal, because it's just too much money.

“They've pulled out of a series of deals for players over the last few months because the asking price was too high. It is something that City do."

Lucas Paqueta Career Stats Appearances 234 Goals 41 Assists 29 Yellow Cards 48 Red Cards 3 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What’s next for Man City?

One player who could be on his way to the Etihad is Jeremy Doku.

It’s understood that Man City have agreed a £55.5m deal to sign the Rennes winger, who is now expected to travel to England to undergo a medical.

In terms of outgoings, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Joao Cancelo is closing in on a move to Barcelona.