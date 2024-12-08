Manchester City have opened talks with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's representatives over a prospective deal that would see the Citizens sign the player on a free transfer at the end of this season, according to CaughtOffside.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far under Arne Slot, delivering three assists in 12 Premier League starts. However, this could be his final year with the Reds, as the north-west club have failed to tie him down to a new long-term contract, despite rumours that negotiations have taken place in recent months.

GMS sources revealed back in October that Real Madrid are taking small steps to ensure they're the club to land Alexander-Arnold if he becomes available for nothing. However, CaughtOffside claim that despite the Bernabeu being the right-back's preference, his entourage is entertaining a shock approach from City.

City Open Talks with Alexander-Arnold

It'd be a surprise move

Developing through Liverpool's academy, Alexander-Arnold, who has been described as 'world-class', has made over 300 appearances for his boyhood club, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League. Establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in the world and breaking the Premier League assist record for defenders, the 26-year-old is inevitably attracting interest ahead of his contract expiration at Anfield.

Madrid has been the assumed destination for some time, but other clubs have now emerged as possible takers. CaughtOffside report that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and City have all initiated contact with the England international's agent.

City are looking for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, and believe that they could persuade Alexander-Arnold to ply his trade at the Etihad Stadium. However, given his presumed allegiance to Liverpool, it would certainly be a surprise if he swapped Merseyside for Manchester next summer.

Real Madrid remain the club most avidly hoping to acquire Alexander-Arnold, but the aforementioned other sides feel as though they have to make an audacious attempt to add a player of such quality to their ranks, who'll likely be available for free.

City and Liverpool have developed a fractious relationship in recent years due to their constant battles at the summit of the Premier League, and the former luring one of the latter's star men to them would certainly only exacerbate this hostility between the pair of English giants.

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.93

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/12/2024