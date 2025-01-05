Manchester City have leapfrogged Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marsmoush, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Marsmoush is one of Europe's deadliest strikers, wreaking havoc in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt. The Egyptian has bagged 13 goals in 15 German league games this term. He could join compatriot and the Premier League's current top scorer, Mohamed Salah, by making a blockbuster move to the English top flight.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs are the four clubs tracking Marsmoush, 25, amid his stellar form for club and country. He can also play out on the left wing, as a second striker and in attacking midfield. This versatility could greatly benefit Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and the reigning champions have made the first concrete move.

Marmoush Receives Approach From City

The Cityzens want the in-form Egyptian next summer

City have reportedly stolen a march on their Premier League rivals for Marmoush by making a contract proposal ahead of a potential summer transfer. His deal with Frankfurt expires in June 2027, but he's said to be 'excited about the project' at the Etihad after speaking to the club bosses.

Guardiola has lacked options up top to rotate Erling Haaland following Julian Alvarez's departure last summer. The Argentine forward joined Atletico Madrid for £81 million, and a replacement didn't arrive at the Etihad.

Haaland re-found form at the turn of the year after City's nightmare November-December period of defeats. However, easing the goalscoring burden on the Norweigan should be a focus next summer, and the previously dubbed 'outstanding' Marmoush has the clinical consistency to transform the Cityzens' attack.

Omar Marmoush Bundesliga Statistics (2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 13 Assists 7 Expected Goals (xG) 7.56 Goals Per Game 0.9 Shots Per Game 4.3 Goal Conversion 20% Goals From Inside Box 11/43 Goals From Ouside Box 2/21 Successful Dribbles 2.6 (55%) Ground Duels Won 6.7 (57%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (33%)

Arsenal and Liverpool are also admirers of Marmoush, looking to bolster their attacking ranks. The Gunners have been crying out for a proven number nine, and Bukayo Saka's recent hamstring injury highlights Mikel Arteta's need for more attacking options.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot has reportedly decided to offload Darwin Nunez after losing patience with the Uruguayan frontman. A move to AC Milan could be on the horizon.

Tottenham might be an outsider for Marmoush, given their struggles this season. Ange Postecoglou's men are having no problems scoring goals, but also conceding and strengthening the Lilywhites' defence should be the club's top priority.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2025.