The first Manchester derby of the season will take place this Sunday as Manchester City play host to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, with both teams looking to address their poor Premier League form.

Pep Guardiola's side are on an astonishingly bad run of form with just one win in their last ten games in all competitions, and the champions were held to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last time out before suffering defeat to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek. Ruben Amorim's side on the other hand have lost their last two in the Premier League, and had to come from behind in midweek to defeat Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

With a busy schedule and bragging rights at stake both managers have big decisions to make on their selection, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Man City Team News

Guardiola dealing with injuries

Man City are currently going through their worst injury crisis in a while, and defensively they are very short on options. Manuel Akanji will miss the game with a pelvis injury, while John Stones continues to battle with plantar fasciitis. Rico Lewis is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace, and Guardiola is without long-term absentees Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake also.

Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic returned to the matchday squad in midweek after injury and should be available for selection.

Man City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Rico Lewis Suspended 21/12/2024 Manuel Akanji Pelvis 21/12/2024 John Stones Foot 21/12/2024 Nathan Ake Hamstring 04/01/2025 Oscar Bobb Ankle 04/01/2025 Rodri Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on the injuries in his squad.

"Manu [Akanji] has discomfort in the area for the pelvis, abductor. “It doesn’t feel good but he made an incredible effort playing in Bournemouth. Him and Nathan weren’t even half at their best and helped to play there. He plays 45 minutes and after had to step back and say ‘I have to recover or I can’t compete’. Manu is a strong player and so reliable but in that moment he cannot be there. “Kevin [De Bruyne] is coming back, last game was better than the previous ones - he’s been two months injured, five months last season, step by step. Erling [Haaland] played all the minutes which is unbelievable. Without him, I don’t know where we would be."

Man City Predicted XI

Kovacic to return

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Man City Predicted Substitutes: Ortega (GK), Wilson-Esbrand (DEF), Nunes (MID), O'Reilly (MID), McAtee (MID), Gundogan (MID), Savinho (FWD), Doku (FWD).

With Kovacic and Foden returning in midweek, both could come into the starting lineup for Guardiola. The Croatian midfielder has been Rodri's understudy before an injury left the manager scrambling, while Foden's record against Man Utd is impressive. Youngster Simpson-Pusey may return in defence too amid all the injuries in the squad.

That could see £360,000-per-week duo Matheus Nunes and Ilkay Gundogan on the bench.

Man Utd Team News

Only Shaw missing

Ruben Amorim will be able to pick from a near fully-fit squad for the first time since taking over at Old Trafford, with Jonny Evans back in training meaning that Luke Shaw is the only man unavailable.

Young defender Leny Yoro was rested in midweek so could come back into the fold, while Victor Lindelof is yet to make an appearance under his former Benfica teammate having recently recovered from injury.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luke Shaw Calf Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference following the midweek win over Plzen, Amorim shared a brief injury update for the game.

"Yeah, he's [Evans] training already. "I don't think so [any new knocks after Plzen]. It was five minutes ago, so I have to see it. But no, just some players were tired in the end, you could see it, also because of the transitions it was a crazy game in the end today. But I think everyone is going to be fit and ready to win the game."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Mount and Mainoo to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Mount, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Maguire (DEF), Dalot (DEF), Malacia (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Rashford (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

After a disappointing performance against Plzen, Marcus Rashford may find himself on the bench once more with two-goal hero Rasmus Hojlund restored to the starting lineup. Mason Mount also impressed off the bench and could start as one of the number tens alongside captain Bruno Fernandes, while Yoro should return in defence.

Amad Diallo should keep his place at wing-back with £51m man Manuel Ugarte in midfield next to Kobbie Mainoo, leaving £450,000-per-week man Casemiro on the sidelines.