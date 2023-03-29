Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could end up leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has looked set to leave Pep Guardiola’s side on multiple occasions over the last couple of windows, and the same could be expected again this summer.

Man City transfer news – Bernardo Silva

According to Relevo, Silva is Paris Saint-Germain’s top transfer target for the upcoming transfer window, having told Manchester City officials that he would like to leave the Etihad.

Meanwhile, Sport has revealed that Barcelona are interested in signing the Sky Blues star, having been unable to acquire his signature over the previous two markets.

The same publication indicates that a fee of £57.5m will be enough to secure the services of Silva at the end of the season after the Premier League club informed his agent Jorge Mendes as much.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the £150,000 per-week earner will “angle for a move” this summer, indicating that his future in Manchester looks uncertain.

Following a string of transfer windows in which Silva has been linked with a move away, Sheth has considered if this will be the year he finally gets his move out of the Premier League.

What has Sheth said about Man City and Silva?

When asked about possible Manchester City departures this summer, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “You mentioned Bernardo Silva there. I can't remember the last window when he wasn't intimating about leaving Manchester City and ended up staying. I just wonder whether this summer will be the one where he eventually goes.”

How has Silva performed during his time at Man City

Silva – previously described as “exceptional” by Guardiola – has enjoyed a fantastic career since his £43m arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2017.

The 80-cap Portugal international has made 290 appearances for the Sky Blues, hitting the back of the net 52 times and providing 56 assists for his teammates, having secured four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.94 for his displays in the top flight this term ranks him as the eighth-best-performing player in Guardiola’s squad, hinting that he is an important but potentially disposable option.

Having won all there is to win in English football, Silva may now feel that this summer presents the ideal opportunity for a new challenge during the prime of his career.