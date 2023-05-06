Manchester City’s trio of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne don’t fit Pep Guardiola’s system when they play together in the same XI at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Sky Blues head coach has an array of attacking talent in his squad.

Man City news – Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne

Having felt an issue in his leg, De Bruyne was substituted at the end of Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Arsenal last week and failed to make the matchday squad in their fixtures against Fulham and West Ham United.

Alvarez came in as the Belgian’s replacement as the Sky Blues cruised to two successive victories.

The Argentine’s stunning winner at Fulham has played a part in putting Guardiola’s outfit firmly in control of the title race.

With Haaland breaking the Premier League record for goals scored in one season with his composed finish against West Ham, questions have been raised as to why the trio rarely start together.

But Jones believes that Haaland, Alvarez and De Bruyne, who cost just over £120m between them, don’t fit into “what Guardiola is trying to do” at the Etihad, despite starting together in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

What has Jones said about the Man City trio?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Most of the time when you see Haaland and Alvarez together, it's because De Bruyne is not playing.

“It's difficult to get into a situation, at the moment, whereby Man City can play De Bruyne, Alvarez and Haaland. It doesn't really fit with what Guardiola is trying to do.”

Will the Man City trio ever play in the same side regularly?

There’s no denying that Guardiola craves control in the middle of the park and even deployed Alvarez (traditionally a centre-forward) in a number ten role in Wednesday’s victory over West Ham to preserve their dominance in midfield.

This is why Haaland, Alvarez and De Bruyne are rarely seen on the pitch at the same time, in a bid to dictate proceedings in most of their Premier League fixtures.

Whilst the neutral would be excited to see the three City stars lineup together, Guardiola will argue that his system has brought him success over the years and has led to the club being in pole position to claim a third successive Premier League title.

With a Champions League semi-final first-leg with Real Madrid to come next week, the Catalan will hope De Bruyne was able to build up his match fitness against Leeds and be ready for a huge European clash.