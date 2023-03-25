Manchester City star Erling Haaland could be tempted by a move away from the Etihad Stadium after three years, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Sky Blues striker only arrived in the Premier League for an initial fee of £51m last summer but could leave at the end of “year three.”

Man City transfer news – Erling Haaland

Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has fired a warning to Manchester City, having indicated that she is already planning the striker’s exit from the club, with a switch to Real Madrid being a “dream” move.

Speaking at the FT Business of Football summit, she said (via the Daily Mail): ‘There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn't have the league competition, but it does have the Champions League.’

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Haaland has “silenced the critics throughout the season” at the Etihad, with his goal-scoring record being “amazing.”

Jones has questioned how long the 22-year-old will stick around at City and expects Real Madrid or Barcelona to come in for his services at some stage.

What has Jones said about Man City and Haaland?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Once we get to year three, how long will Haaland be around?

“Let's face it, Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking for him at some stage.

“I find it impossible to believe that Haaland won't be interested in doing that in the next two or three years.

“So, it depends on whether you can regard somebody as a legend based on a short-term stint at the club if that happens.”

How has Haaland performed for Man City this season?

Haaland has enjoyed a sensational season in his debut campaign with City and has more than justified his £865,000 per-week salary.

The 23-cap Norway international has hit the back of the net 42 times whilst providing five assists this term, having made 37 appearances for the Sky Blues.

It’s no shock that his Premier League displays have earned him an impressive WhoScored rating of 7.52, ranking him as the best-performing player in Pep Guardiola’s squad this campaign.

And the 6 foot 3 superstar compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (1.01) over the last 365 days, as per FBref.

Therefore, City will be desperate to keep Haaland’s services for the long-term future, but should Real Madrid come calling, it may be hard for the Norwegian centre-forward to turn down the La Liga giants.