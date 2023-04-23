Manchester City’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could be helped if Ilkay Gundogan leaves the Etihad Stadium this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster the Sky Blues’ options in the centre of the park in the upcoming transfer market.

Man City transfer news – Ilkay Gundogan and Jude Bellingham

According to The Times, Gundogan has said that he must assess whether his body is physically capable of another season in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has reportedly been offered a two-year contract by La Liga giants Barcelona, giving him a decision to make on his future in English football.

The experienced midfielder’s £140,000 per-week deal at the Etihad expires at the end of the campaign, having enjoyed almost seven successful years in Manchester.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that City target Jude Bellingham could remain at Borussia Dortmund if the right offer does not come along this summer.

That is despite interest from the Sky Blues and Real Madrid in the £130m rated teenager’s services.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that City “will be in the mix” to sign Bellingham this summer, and the 19-year-old could act as a Gundogan replacement.

Jones says the two players are different in styles but believes that the City captain’s departure could pave the way for the club to move for Bellingham.

What has Jones said about Man City and Bellingham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “​​In terms of a direct replacement, I think they're different in their style of midfield play and how he would use them.

“If Gundogan does leave then it definitely does help lead to a Bellingham signing. But I don't think it's quite there as a like-for-like signing.”

Would Bellingham be a good signing for Man City?

Bellingham would be an excellent signing for Manchester City, with the Stourbridge-born star being the desire of most of Europe’s top clubs this summer.

The 24-cap England international has enjoyed an exceptional campaign at Dortmund and has provided over 15 goal contributions at Signal Iduna Park this term.

The young gem showcased his talent on the global stage during the winter World Cup earlier in the season, having achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.58, ranking him as the second best-performing player in Gareth Southgate’s squad behind Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

In Gundogan, City would need to find an adequate replacement for somebody who has represented the club almost 300 times since 2016.

But with Bellingham, Guardiola’s outfit could be signing one of the world’s best players for years to come, with his value only set to rocket from here on in.