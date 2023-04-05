Manchester City’s Jack Grealish enjoyed “his best performance” since joining the club in last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has endured a mixed spell since his move north from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Man City news – Jack Grealish

Having signed for Manchester City in a British record £100m deal almost two years ago, Grealish is finally hitting his stride under Pep Guardiola as they look to topple Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title.

The £230,000 per-week earner provided both a goal and an assist in their last fixture with Liverpool as the champions look to keep pace with Mikel Arteta’s league leaders.

After being substituted towards the end of the game, Grealish revealed what Guardiola said to him as he took his place on the bench.

“He [Guardiola] was just very happy with me and for me," Grealish said (via the Manchester Evening News).

"He said I deserved this. I’ve been working hard and hopefully I can carry on.”

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Guardiola has finally unlocked Grealish’s full potential at the Etihad Stadium after the maverick initially struggled to adapt to life under the Catalan head coach.

And the journalist believes that we have seen a different side to the Birmingham-born star since his return from World Cup duty with England in December.

What has Jones said about Man City and Grealish?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Since the World Cup, we've seen a different side to Jack Grealish. I think he's grown in stature throughout the season, and this was probably his best performance in a Man City shirt.”

How has Grealish performed for Man City this season?

Grealish has enjoyed an upturn in his performance levels this season but will hope to continue his current run of form to take himself to the next level over the next few weeks.

The 31-cap England star has hit the back of the net four times whilst providing eight assists for his teammates in 37 outings this term.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.28 for his displays in the Premier League ranks him as the fourth-best-performing player in Guardiola’s squad, suggesting that he has played a substantial role in the Sky Blues’ challenge for the Premier League title.

The 5 foot 9 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 2% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (6.48) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Grealish will hope to build on last weekend’s performance as City look ahead to Saturday evening’s trip to Southampton.