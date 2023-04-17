Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo looks unlikely to have a future at the Etihad Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

Man City transfer news – Joao Cancelo

According to The Mirror, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has told the club’s bosses that Cancelo isn't part of his plans, indicating that there is no future for the full-back at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues ideally want the £250,000 per-week earner off the wage bill in the summer and have attracted interest from Barcelona for his services, but the La Liga outfit would prefer a loan agreement.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo was “clearly unhappy” at City before he joined the Bundesliga giants on what looks to be a temporary basis, after a rumoured deterioration in his relationship with Guardiola coupled with a drop-off in form.

But Sheth has questioned whether Cancelo is in the first-team picture at Bayern Munich, having started their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie with parent club City on the bench last week.

What has Sheth said about Man City and Cancelo?

When asked if he could see any way back for Cancelo at City, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “It's to be expected if you go back to your former club in the circumstances that he left Manchester City.

“It should be noted that he's still a Manchester City player. Bayern Munich have him on loan with an option to buy for around €70m [£62m]. City have him under contract until 2027.

“Is there a way back? If you look at it now, you would say probably not. But you could argue that Bayern Munich's biggest game of the season was the other night against Manchester City, and Cancelo is allowed to play against his former club. Significantly, he didn't start that game.

“I wonder whether he is in the first-team frame in the biggest games enough under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich for them to want to spend €70m when potentially they might have priorities elsewhere in that squad.”

How has Cancelo performed for Man City?

Cancelo had enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester City following his £60m move from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

The 42-cap Portugal international had produced 31 goal contributions in 154 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s outfit, having won two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and a Community Shield in his time at the Etihad.

However, a drop-off in form forced Guardiola’s hand to sanction a temporary switch to Bayern Munich, with Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva acting as an auxiliary left-back at times since the conclusion of the winter transfer window.

With City’s desire to get Cancelo off the wage bill, it looks unlikely that the Portuguese star has a future in Manchester and could transfer away from the Premier League.