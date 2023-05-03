Manchester City will have cheaper options out there who will fit in more with Pep Guardiola's playing style at the Etihad Stadium as an alternative to Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Sky Blues will be looking to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Man City transfer news – Jude Bellingham

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are close to completing a deal to sign Bellingham, with negotiations to bring the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to the Bernabeu reaching their final stages.

City were joined by Liverpool and Manchester United in their interest in signing the 19-year-old, but it now looks as if the teenage sensation has chosen a move to the La Liga giants this summer.

Madrid look set to part with a hefty sum of money in order to tie up a deal, with Dortmund demanding a fee over the €144m (£127m) they received from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele in 2017.

Following the latest updates on Bellingham's future, Jones has suggested that City's failure to sign the 24-time England international is not the end of the world, and they will look to alternative targets who will be more suited to their current system.

What has Jones said about Man City and Bellingham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it is important to remember that while City have been in and around this conversation he does not actually suit the team and if it was to go through there was going to need to be adaptations to their set-up and style.

"If they don't sign Bellingham, it's not the end of the world. They've got other ways forward to consider.

"I think it still would have been a very worthwhile process, but there are options out there that cost far less than this which City will find more suitable to where they are currently at."

What next for Man City?

Though Guardiola would likely have jumped at the chance to manage Bellingham at the Etihad, the latest news means that City can now move onto other targets, as they aim to compete on both a Premier League and Champions League front again next season.

The Sky Blues may need to find a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan in the centre of the park, after the 66-cap Germany international hinted that he could be set for pastures new at the end of his contract this summer, with Barcelona interested in his signature.

There's no doubt work behind the scenes will be taking place to ensure that City can clearly identify Guardiola's targets before bringing them in for the right price during the summer transfer market.

But the latest developments would suggest that Bellingham is now out of their reach, something that will come as a blow to those desperate to see one of England's brightest prospects strutting his stuff at the Etihad.