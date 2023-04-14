Manchester City are the one Premier League club that could bring superstar Lionel Messi to England, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 35-year-old’s current £1m-per-week deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, though a move to the Etihad Stadium is “unlikely.”

Man City transfer news – Lionel Messi

Manchester City had been linked with a move for Messi when he initially left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 before the South American moved to Ligue 1 outfit PSG.

Last month, Barcelona head coach Xavi urged Messi to “come home” to Catalonia after the club’s vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed that the La Liga giants were doing everything to make a transfer for the Argentine possible.

The footballing legend also has an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, in a deal which would make Messi the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that City is an “unlikely” next destination for Messi, despite there being an opportunity to reunite with former head coach Pep Guardiola.

And the journalist believes that Sheikh Mansour owned City would be the most likely Premier League side to make a potential deal happen, but it would be a surprise to see Messi move to England at this stage of his career.

What has Jones said about Man City and Messi?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's highly unlikely Messi comes to the Premier League at this stage.

“But if there is one club that could do it, it's probably Man City, given the figures involved with running the club and their links to him.

“They've had an interest in trying to sign him before now. They feel that financially they could have done it then.

“It would be a big ask, and at this stage of his career, I'd be surprised if he decides to come now of all times. It would be nice to see it, but it's still unlikely.”

Would Messi be a good signing for Man City?

Even coming towards the twilight of his career, Messi would still be an excellent signing for Manchester City as they desperately look to secure their first Champions League title.

The 174-cap Argentina international has won four European Cup titles throughout his career and seven Ballon d'Or awards, indicating how respected he is throughout the game.

The Rosario-born superstar has bagged 708 goals and provided 337 assists in 868 club appearances, cementing his status as one of the sport’s finest-ever players.

Manchester City supporters would love to see Messi competing in the Premier League at the Etihad next season, but the chance of a move to English football now seems to have diminished as the Argentine World Cup winner considers his next move.