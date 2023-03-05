Man City: £45m star now 'definitely on the radar' at the Etihad

Manchester City are interested in securing the signing of Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

Pep Guardiola is looking to add more depth to a threadbare left-back department for the Cityzens' squad.

Man City transfer news – Ben Chilwell

According to a report in The Times at the start of February, Manchester City are interested in the signature of Chilwell, after the club allowed Joao Cancelo to depart for Bayern Munich on a season-long loan until the end of the season.

Although the 28-year-old has initially only left the Etihad Stadium on a temporary basis, it is expected that he will go on to secure a permanent move to the Bundesliga giants come the summer window, leaving Guardiola painfully short of left-back options.

City are known to be keen admirers of Chilwell, having considered triggering his £42m release clause in the summer of 2020, during the full-back’s time with Leicester City.

Last month, Phillips indicated to GiveMeSport that he couldn’t see Chelsea allowing the Milton Keynes-born star to leave the club and “hasn’t heard anything” to suggest that this will be the case.

However, the journalist has acknowledged that City have an interest in Chilwell, though he is one of several left-back options the Premier League champions are looking at.

What has Phillips said about Man City and Chilwell?

When asked about City’s interest in Chilwell, Phillips told GiveMeSport: “City definitely like him and that's been confirmed, but he is just one of a number of left-back options that they're looking at for the summer.

“Chilwell is definitely on their radar.”

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Last 16 results, fixtures and more

Would Chilwell be a good signing for Man City?

Chilwell – who arrived at Chelsea for a fee of £45m in August 2020 – has been a relatively solid presence for the west London outfit during his time at Stamford Bridge, but has found minutes hard to come by this season.

The 17-cap England international has made 74 appearances for the Blues, hitting the back of the net eight times whilst providing 11 assists in that time, having helped the club win their second Champions League title in 2021.

However, after just 14 outings this term, it’s no surprise to see that the left-back has only been able to achieve a WhoScored rating of 6.58 for his displays in the top flight, having made an average of 1.1 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game.

But with an opportunity to play under Guardiola potentially being offered this summer, Chilwell may jump at the opportunity to start afresh and make the move north to Manchester.