Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is no longer a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Sky Blues full-back has struggled for regular game time with the Premier League champions this season.

Man City news – Kyle Walker

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have held internal conversations about the prospect of signing Manchester City duo Kalvin Phillips and Walker at Villa Park this summer.

The same publication states that sources believe the Sky Blues could be tempted by a £55m offer for the pair as the Villans look to strengthen in midfield and right-back.

Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that a return to the West Midlands giants could be a “good move” for the experienced full-back, who previously enjoyed a loan spell at Villa Park in 2011.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport (via the Manchester Evening News) report that AC Milan could test the waters ahead of a potential swoop for Walker, who is now into the final 14 months of his £160,000 per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old has been dropped for Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji at times this season, suggesting he is not as vital to Guardiola’s system as he once was.

And Crook has used Stones’ adapted role at City as an example of why he may no longer be a regular starter under the Catalan.

What has Crook said about Man City and Walker?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “It's pretty clear that Walker is not a guaranteed starter under Guardiola anymore. I think he said that he couldn't do the role that he wants John Stones to do, in terms of starting as a right-back and then coming up as almost an extra midfielder.”

What next for Man City and Walker?

With Walker’s time in the starting XI becoming ever more limited, it’s unlikely that the right-back will pen a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

The 75-cap England international signed for City from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth around £50m.

Given his age, the Sky Blues would be unable to recoup that fee for his services alone but may feel that a boost in revenue could add to their already significant transfer budget ahead of the summer window.

Therefore, to aid the development of players such as Lewis, City may be willing to sanction the sale of Walker at the end of the season to avoid losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.