Manchester City's move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is now a "done deal", journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old originally signed for Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, but now looks set to swap his £100,00-a-week contract in West London, as per Spotrac, for a move to the reigning champions of Europe.

Manchester City latest news - Mateo Kovacic

Despite the Blues' transfer splurge under Todd Boehly last season, the Croatian remained a key part of the first eleven, making a total of 37 appearances for the club across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

A summer exodus at Chelsea has long been reported, with the club in desperate need to offload several players in order to balance their financial books. Despite his obvious talent, Kovacic is now 29 years old and with just one year remaining on his current deal with Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt, he was an obvious candidate for a summer sale.

With Romano revealing that just the medical stands between Kovacic and his move to the Manchester club, he will likely be officially announced as a Manchester City player incredibly soon.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mateo Kovacic and Manchester City?

Romano described the Croatian's £25 million move to the Sky Blues as a "done deal".

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Romano said: "Yeah, for Kovacic everything is done, it's a done deal.

"They agreed on 25 million pounds plus five in add-ons and the £5 million in add-ons are only related to how many titles Manchester City will win in these four years, and so it's not about the player performances. For Kovacic it's done and just waiting for the medical."

Why are Manchester City signing Mateo Kovacic?

First and foremost, Kovacic is an exceptional footballer who suits a possession-based style of play almost perfectly. He is comfortable on the ball, reliable in close-quarter situations and very rarely loses possession - all of which are necessary qualities to have in order to thrive in a Pep Guardiola midfield.

In addition to that, City are also set to lose Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer this summer, meaning that his role within the squad needs to be filled.

Kovacic is certainly not a like-for-like replacement, with the Croatian unable to produce a goal return on par with Gundogan's, but nevertheless, is another excellent midfield option that Guardiola will now be able to choose from next season.