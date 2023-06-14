Manchester City target Mateo Kovacic could be the “first name to jump on board” at the Etihad Stadium following their crowning as the champions of Europe, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster his midfield options this summer, aiming to retain the Champions League next season.

Man City transfer news – Mateo Kovacic

According to MailOnline, Kovacic expects Manchester City to agree on a fee with Chelsea for his services in the coming days after holding positive talks with the Sky Blues last month.

90min reported at the start of June that the Stamford Bridge outfit will demand around £35m for the 29-year-old’s services this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to offload squad players to generate revenue.

City are looking to secure a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, whose £140,000 per-week contract expires at the end of the month, with the club captain undecided on his future.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Kovacic is “keen on the move” to the Etihad Stadium, with a deal progressing nicely.

And Jones believes that Kovacic could be City’s first signing as European champions, though it won’t be a name that excites supporters of the treble winners.

What has Jones said about Man City and Kovacic?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “In their new state as the champions of Europe, it could be that Kovacic is the first name to jump on board.

“It's not a name I think will particularly excite Man City fans, and believe that that's the signing they need to hold on to their crown and win it again next season.”

Would Kovacic be a good signing for Man City?

Whilst Kovacic may not be a name that will get pulses racing at the Etihad, the Chelsea man has gained enough Premier League experience to prove he can be a solid performer under Guardiola.

The 93-cap Croatia international, once dubbed as “outstanding” by former boss Thomas Tuchel, has made 221 appearances for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net six times and providing 15 assists, on the way to winning a Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

And the 5 foot 10 star compares favourably with his positional peers ranking in the top 8% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for passes attempted (70.24) and top 9% for progressive passes per 90 minutes (7.93) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, as a replacement for Gundogan, Kovacic may not be a name that sends waves of inspiration across the blue side of Manchester, but he could prove an effective signing at a reasonable cost.