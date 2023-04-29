Manchester City could make a surprise move for Brentford left-back Aaron Hickey, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Hickey has enjoyed a strong first season at the west London outfit, with Jones tipping City to take a look at the talented prospect in the summer window.

Manchester City transfer news - Aaron Hickey

As per a report by The Sun, City are plotting a summer swoop for Brentford defender Hickey.

It's claimed Pep Guardiola is eyeing up an end-of-season refresh in the wide positions, with Hickey identified as a prime candidate.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye since joining Brentford in the summer, when Hickey put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth a reported £30,000 per week with the Bees.

Born in Glasgow, Hickey did start his career in the Celtic academy, before joining Scottish side Hearts in 2018 and eventually moving to Serie A outfit Bologna.

It was after a two-year spell in Italy that Hickey moved to the Premier League, where he has since established himself as one of the league's most promising young defenders.

Capable of playing on either side of the backline, it's clear to see why Guardiola is a fan of the versatile fullback, but any move for the Scott could come at a hefty price.

The report suggests that Brentford have set their stall out at £30 million for Hickey's signature - a big investment for a player of that age.

What has Dean Jones said on Hickey to Man City?

Despite admitting some surprise at the rumours linking Hickey to City, transfer insider Jones did tell GIVEMESPORT that it was a move that made sense.

On the Hickey joining City links, Jones said: "It's an interesting link. Obviously, looking at it, and judging his credentials, it’s certainly seems one that could have promise. He is versatile, Guardiola will definitely like that.

"But at the same time, I don’t think Hickey is the one and only solution here that Man City are looking at. I think that there will be three or four players City are looking at to help this team evolve. But it's an interesting name for sure.”

Would Hickey to City be a worthwhile transfer?

If it wasn't for an ankle injury that has plagued Hickey's campaign either side of the World Cup break, there is every chance the Scottish international would've made an even bigger impact at Brentford.

So far, Hickey has notched up an impressive 20 Premier League appearances during his debut campaign, equating to a total of 1,508 minutes (Transfermarkt).

One of the first names on the teamsheet when fit, Hickey has proved a shrewd signing for Thomas Frank's side, as demonstrated by his underlying numbers.

The left-footed defender ranks within the top 20% of all fullbacks for passes completed per 90 minutes, indicating he'd have few problems slotting into Guardiola's ball-dominant system (FBref).

At the opposite end of the pitch, Hickey has also proved his worth as a defender, averaging an impressive 1.8 tackles per match (WhoScored).