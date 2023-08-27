Manchester City could reignite their interest in Lucas Paqueta at a later date because of one key factor, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Paqueta was on the verge of signing for the Premier League champions, only for a deal to collapse at the last minute because of alleged betting breaches.

Manchester City transfer news - Lucas Paqueta

It was a whirlwind transfer saga that saw Paqueta emerge as an unlikely target for City, before agreeing personal terms with the club, with an offer then submitted, only for the entire deal to collapse, all in the space of less than two weeks.

According to The Daily Mail, a fee in the region of £85 million had been confirmed between West Ham United and City for the signing of the midfielder, but such a deal fell flat on its face when it came out Paqueta was subject to an FA investigation into betting breaches.

It's alleged specific yellow card offences committed by Paqueta in matches for West Ham have been subject to irregular betting patterns and even though he denies any wrongdoing, the FA are still pushing ahead with an investigation.

As a result, it has all but ruled out the chance of Paqueta signing for City this summer, but there are suggestions starting to grow that a move could be reignited somewhere down the line.

Lucas Paqueta Career Stats Appearances 234 Goals 41 Assists 29 Yellow cards 48 Red cards 3

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City?

When asked about the latest in regard to Paqueta's move to City, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted the deal wasn't going to happen this summer, but hinted it could be an option City look at in January.

On the 25-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “It looks like it's off now. It doesn't look like this one is going to happen.

“I'm sure Guardiola will have an alternative plan and there was talk that there was a deal agreed in principle last week for around £80 million between Manchester City and West Ham, only for West Ham to then be alerted that Paqueta could then be the subject of an FA investigation about alleged betting breaches. So that deal is not going to happen.

“Sources close to the deal though haven't ruled out maybe City getting this deal back on the cards again in the January transfer window, but a lot of water will have to pass under the bridge before we even start to talk about that.”

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

As the window's conclusion is edging ever closer, City have quickly moved on to alternative targets, with the Blues having already identified their ideal signing.

Matheus Nunes is being courted by the East Manchester-based outfit, despite Wolverhampton Wanderers having already palmed away one bid for the Portuguese international.

It's suggested that an offer of £47 million has been rejected by Wolves, despite personal terms having already been agreed between City and the player.

Elsewhere, there are also claims that Eberechi Eze is also on the Premier League champions' radar, with Crystal Palace expected to hold out for somewhere in the region of £70 million for the young Englishman.