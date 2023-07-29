Manchester City have joined Chelsea in monitoring Michael Olise’s situation, though journalist Ben Jacobs insists an agreement between the player and the west Londoners is ‘not far off’.

Olise is currently out of action thanks due to a hamstring injury, though the Premier League duo are still heavily interested.

Manchester City transfer news – Michael Olise

According to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Palace have a £35m release clause ingrained into Olise’s contract, though – in today’s market - that is a reasonable fee for someone of the youngster's standards.

French media outlet RMC Sport claim that City’s Premier League rivals Chelsea have tabled an opening offer to their fellow Londoner’s for Olise’s signature, even fending off Paris Saint-Germain to his signature

The report suggests the Palace winger, who netted six times and notched a further 19 assists during his career at the club, has reached an agreement in principle of personal terms.

As mentioned, the France Under-21 international is currently nursing an injury with his Palace coach Roy Hodgson claiming he expects to be without his prized asset at the beginning of the season, per The Evening Standard.

As such, Romano claims potential suitors are seeking clarity about his situation seeing as Olise would be unable to feature in the successful bidder’s pre-season campaign.

Meanwhile, Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT Hodgson will be determined to keep hold of the fan favourite, especially given Wilfried Zaha has left the club for Galatasaray on a three-year deal.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Manchester City’s interest in Michael Olise?

Speaking about the 21-year-old, Jacobs claimed that although terms with Chelsea have almost been agreed, City are still waiting in the wings.

The journalist also believes that should Palace have the reported release clause in place, they will have a better chance of retaining their superstar.

He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “So, things are not far off on the player side. And then it’s just a case of whether Crystal Palace will be prepared to sell. And if there isn't that buyout clause, there’ll be in a stronger position to reject any bids and I would also keep an eye on Manchester City as well. They’re another club that have looked at Michael Olise.”

What next for Manchester City?

Earlier in the summer window, The Sun reported that City were targeting the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvadriol, seeing as the Croatia international fits Pep Guardiola’s blueprint.

And that pursuit has not ended, though MailOnline have claimed Gvardiol’s current employers would ideally like a conclusion prior to the 2023/24 campaign starting.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Leipzig’s ultimatum is set in stone as they’re aware of the time necessary to find a worthy successor, while City are reportedly still keen to seal the deal.

Attacking reinforcements are also needed on the blue side of Manchester, especially after Riyad Mahrez ended his five-year stint at the club by joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for £30m.

Palace’s Olise has, therefore, been identified as the Algerian’s replacement, per Manchester Evening News, though the club are in full understanding of the competition they will face for the former Stamford Bridge youth prospect.